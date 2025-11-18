San Jose Sharks
Warsofsky, Klingberg Talk Likely Benching: “It’s new for me” (+)
Maybe John Klingberg was also wondering where his game is at.
After the San Jose Sharks‘ 4-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, Klingberg, -3 in defeat, sat in his stall, staring at the ceiling, collecting himself before his post-game media availability.
It was a different story just 10 days ago, also in Seattle: After the Sharks’ 6-1 rout of the Kraken, head coach Ryan Warsofsky showed some sass, when asked about keeping the already much-criticized defenseman, who had scored a power play goal, on the top PP unit.
Warsofsky showing some sass, when asked about John Klingberg's shot: "Is everyone okay [with his shot]? Is everyone okay? Thank you."
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 6, 2025
On Monday, for the first tine when healthy this season, Klingberg was no longer quarterbacking either power play unit.
#SJSharks lines at morning skate:
Kurashev-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Graf
Gaudette-Dellandrea-Toffoli
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Orlov-Leddy
Liljegren-Klingberg
Dickinson-Desharnais
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 17, 2025
#SJSharks power play groups…wow, and Dickinson on PP2, Klingberg off PP?
PP1: Orlov-Celebrini-Eklund-Smith-Wennberg
PP2: Dickinson-Toffoli-Graf-Kurashev-Gaudette
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 17, 2025
It appears that the 33-year-old defenseman will be scratched tomorrow.
“[Klingberg] knows he can play better,” Warsofsky said.
Klingberg doesn’t think he’s playing tomorrow. Not confirmed, but definitely a blow for a proud vet like that
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 17, 2025
How? Klingberg also shared his reaction to these demotions.
