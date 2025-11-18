Connect with us

Warsofsky, Klingberg Talk Likely Benching: “It’s new for me” (+)

13 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Maybe John Klingberg was also wondering where his game is at.

After the San Jose Sharks‘ 4-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, Klingberg, -3 in defeat, sat in his stall, staring at the ceiling, collecting himself before his post-game media availability.

It was a different story just 10 days ago, also in Seattle: After the Sharks’ 6-1 rout of the Kraken, head coach Ryan Warsofsky showed some sass, when asked about keeping the already much-criticized defenseman, who had scored a power play goal, on the top PP unit.

On Monday, for the first tine when healthy this season, Klingberg was no longer quarterbacking either power play unit.

It appears that the 33-year-old defenseman will be scratched tomorrow.

“[Klingberg] knows he can play better,” Warsofsky said.

How? Klingberg also shared his reaction to these demotions.

