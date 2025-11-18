Warsofsky, Klingberg Talk Likely Benching: “It’s new for me” (+)

Maybe John Klingberg was also wondering where his game is at.

After the San Jose Sharks‘ 4-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, Klingberg, -3 in defeat, sat in his stall, staring at the ceiling, collecting himself before his post-game media availability.

It was a different story just 10 days ago, also in Seattle: After the Sharks’ 6-1 rout of the Kraken, head coach Ryan Warsofsky showed some sass, when asked about keeping the already much-criticized defenseman, who had scored a power play goal, on the top PP unit.

Warsofsky showing some sass, when asked about John Klingberg's shot: "Is everyone okay [with his shot]? Is everyone okay? Thank you." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 6, 2025

On Monday, for the first tine when healthy this season, Klingberg was no longer quarterbacking either power play unit.

#SJSharks lines at morning skate: Kurashev-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Graf

Gaudette-Dellandrea-Toffoli

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves Ferraro-Mukhamadullin

Orlov-Leddy

Liljegren-Klingberg

Dickinson-Desharnais — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 17, 2025

#SJSharks power play groups…wow, and Dickinson on PP2, Klingberg off PP? PP1: Orlov-Celebrini-Eklund-Smith-Wennberg

PP2: Dickinson-Toffoli-Graf-Kurashev-Gaudette — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 17, 2025

It appears that the 33-year-old defenseman will be scratched tomorrow.

“[Klingberg] knows he can play better,” Warsofsky said.

Klingberg doesn’t think he’s playing tomorrow. Not confirmed, but definitely a blow for a proud vet like that — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 17, 2025

How? Klingberg also shared his reaction to these demotions.