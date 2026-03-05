Sharks “Add” Another Unprotected 2026 1st-Round Pick

The San Jose Sharks, in their quest to make the playoffs, were already rooting against the Edmonton Oilers. But now, they’ve got another reason to wish the worst for their division rivals.

Last Trade Deadline, the Sharks traded defenseman Jake Walman to the Edmonton Oilers for the Oil’s 2026 first-round pick. This selection came with a couple conditions: First, it was top-12 protected. Second, if the Oilers traded their 2027 first-rounder this season, their 2026 first’s protections would be voided, and become San Jose’s unprotected first-round pick.

The San Jose Sharks, in addition to their own, now have another unprotected 2026 first-round pick, since Edmonton traded, essentially, their 2027 first to the Chicago Blackhawks for Jason Dickinson on Wednesday.

The Oilers are third in the Pacific Division with 68 points, four ahead of the San Jose Sharks, who are on the outside looking in for a Western Conference wild card spot. But San Jose does have three games in hand on Edmonton.

Believe it or not, there’s a world where back-to-back Stanley Cup finalist Edmonton’s 2026 first lands in the lottery, and San Jose’s first lands outside it.

The Sharks have two more match-ups against the Oilers this season, on Mar. 17 at Edmonton and Apr. 8 at home. That SAP Center tilt could be pivotal for the post-season, it’s San Jose’s second-to-last home game this year.