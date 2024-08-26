SOURCES: Two CHL Tryouts Joining Sharks’ Rookie Faceoff Roster

The San Jose Sharks will be looking to the outside for their Rookie Faceoff roster.

According to sources, centers Julius Sumpf and Nathan Pilling will be joining the Sharks in Los Angeles from Sept. 13 to 16.

There’s no word yet if the tryouts will be joining the San Jose Sharks’ main camp afterwards.

Sumpf, 19, put up 21 goals and 34 assists in 60 games for the QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats last year.

According to an NHL scout, not with the Sharks, his team was originally interested in the 6-foot-2 German but wasn’t sure if Sumpf had enough projectable NHL qualities.

“Decent offensive tools. Not great. Can look a little lazy sometimes but has okay skill, skating, and hockey sense. Just not an elite trait,” he said. “Not a terrible invite.”

Pilling, 20, scored 18 goals and 14 assists in 56 games between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Seattle Thunderbirds last year.

The 6-foot-3 forward is listed by the Thunderbirds as a left winger, but he also took plenty of faceoffs last season, winning over 54 percent of them.

The San Jose Sharks will be releasing the rest of the Rookie Faceoff roster soon. GM Mike Grier has already announced that 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini will be attending, and top prospects Will Smith, Sam Dickinson, and Quentin Musty are also expected to participate.

Of course, not as much is expected of tryouts, but there are gems to be found.

For example, looking randomly at San Jose’s 2016 Rookie Camp roster, NHL’ers Jake Middleton, Darren Raddysh, Jalen Chatfield, and Luke Philp were all tryouts.

So don’t discount Sumpf, Pilling, or any other Sharks tryouts next month!