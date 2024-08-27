San Jose Sharks
One NHL Scout’s Thoughts About Ceci Trade (+)
What’s one NHL scout’s opinion of the Cody Ceci trade?
On Aug. 18, the San Jose Sharks acquired Ceci and a 2025 third-round pick from the Edmonton Oilers for Ty Emberson. It appeared to be a salary dump for the Oilers: Right-handed defenseman Ceci, 30, had one year left on his contract at $3.25 million AAV, while right-handed defenseman Emberson, 24, has a $950,000 AAV and will be an RFA after this season.
I asked a scout, not with the San Jose Sharks or Oilers, his thoughts on Ceci, Emberson, and the trade.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
Sharks Team & Cap Info
San Jose Sharks9 hours ago
One NHL Scout’s Thoughts About Ceci Trade (+)
San Jose Sharks1 day ago
SOURCES: Two CHL Tryouts Joining Sharks’ Rookie Faceoff Roster
San Jose Sharks2 days ago
What Does Rest of NHL Think of Askarov Trade, His Maturity? (+)
San Jose Sharks3 days ago
Evgeni Nabokov on Yaroslav Askarov: ‘This is not just another goalie that we acquired’
Links3 days ago
SJHN Daily: Couture & Benning Injury Updates, Sharks Extend Askarov, Walman Victim of Hockey Culture?
San Jose Sharks3 weeks ago
Sharks Still Looking for Another Goalie, Who Are Some Possibilities? (+)
Links3 weeks ago
SJHN Daily: 3 Sharks Draft Trends, Assessing Karlsson Trade 1 Year Later
San Jose Sharks2 weeks ago
Can Sharks Take Advantage of Oilers’ Offer Sheet Drama?
San Jose Sharks4 weeks ago
Scouts Talk Chernyshov’s Ceiling, Defensive Game (+)
Links3 weeks ago
SJHN Daily: Celebrini Talks Relationship With Smith, John Scott Coming Back to San Jose?
San Jose Barracuda4 days ago
Why We Love Askarov Trade for Sharks
Hockey History7 days ago
Marco Sturm on Being Interviewed for Sharks Head Coach + Ceci Trade Reaction, Askarov Rumors
San Jose Sharks2 weeks ago
Wetsch & Roberts Grew Up Playing With Celebrini, Misskey on Burns’s Influence
Hockey History3 weeks ago
Joe Will Talks Barracuda Prospects, What Sharks Are Looking for From No. 3 Goalie
San Jose Hockey Now Podcast4 weeks ago