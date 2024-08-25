What Does Rest of NHL Think of Askarov Trade, His Maturity? (+)

“That’s a non-issue for me.”

That’s Mike Grier’s opinion about the emotion that Yaroslav Askarov plays with, emotion that has gotten the best of the star goaltending prospect on the ice at times.

Yaroslav Asakrov earns a two minute interference penalty for this move. pic.twitter.com/5fBMHbWZ3Z — AnnK_ (@AnnK_MamaOnIce) May 5, 2024

The San Jose Sharks GM put his money where his mouth is, sending top prospect David Edstrom, the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2025 first-round pick, and Magnus Chrona to the Nashville Predators for Askarov, a 2025 third, and Nolan Burke on Friday.

“It’s an emotional sport. It’s a competitive sport. We want guys that compete hard every night, that play with emotion and play with fire,” Grier said.

Grier stressed that the Sharks investigated Askarov’s character before dealing for him.

Regardless, Askarov’s maturity remains a concern to multiple league sources that San Jose Hockey Now consulted.

It was a variation of the same theme: Askarov is supremely talented, but will he get in his own way in the end?

“Obviously, you have to reel it in and harness it in the right way,” Grier said.

Will Askarov?

Here’s what eight league sources — executives, scouts, and agents, none with the San Jose Sharks or Predators — think about Askarov and the trade.