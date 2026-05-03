Goodrow Excited About Revitalized Shark Tank, Ostapchuk’s Growth

Barclay Goodrow was a mainstay on a revitalized San Jose Sharks’ fourth line.

Whether he was joined by young center Zack Ostapchuk, or veterans like Adam Gaudette or Ryan Reaves, their straight-forward play was a big part of the Sharks’ success this season. Also, the two-time Stanley Cup champion was a locker room leader.

So, what did Goodrow think of Macklin Celebrini and Ostapchuk’s development? How did the San Jose Sharks grow throughout the season? How did Goodrow feel about his own game? The veteran discussed it all in his exit interview two weeks ago.

Barclay Goodrow, on what the San Jose Sharks learned during their playoff push:

I think we learned a lot of lessons. Obviously, we played meaningful games up until the last two games of the season. The pressure got higher, the stakes got higher, and we got a taste of how we need to play, right from the get-go, to put ourselves in a better position to be in the playoffs next year.

I think a lot of valuable lessons were learned from an individual aspect, team aspect. And I think a year like this is hugely important for taking the next step. I think we put ourselves in a good position to be in the playoffs next year.

Goodrow, on Celebrini’s leadership:

He’s speaking out more. For such a young guy, his voice carries a lot of weight in the locker room. I think when he steps up and says something, everyone’s listening and everyone’s following. His character kind of speaks for itself.

He’s the leader of this team, and [we] wouldn’t have been in the position we were in so late in the season, without him throwing us on his back. So, he’s a great leader, great teammate, and he had an amazing year.

Goodrow, on Zack Ostapchuk’s development:

I love playing with [Ostapchuk.] I think he brings a lot, brings a lot to the team. Obviously, his speed. His faceoffs became a huge part of our line, 5-on-5 and on the [penalty] kill.

[Penalty] killed a lot with him, too. You can see his game just getting better. He’s getting more comfortable. He’s making more plays with the puck. Realizing just how he can use his speed and how effective he can be on the forecheck. I thought he grew a lot as a player, and he was a joy to play with.

Goodrow, on how special this team was:

Just the closeness of everyone here. We’re always laughing, always joking around, having a good time. The older guys were always getting chirped for being old, and it’s just how it is. We didn’t take everything too seriously. We were at our best when we were loose, having a good time, and enjoying every moment.

Goodrow, on equipment manager Mike Aldrich’s retirement:

[Aldrich is] the best. You won’t find another equipment manager, another guy in any organization like him. He can go in his office to heat up some skates, and two hours later, he’s still sitting there, just talking. He was there my first year in the league, first game, and I’m glad that I’m here for his last two [seasons.]

Goodrow, on memories from this season:

Pittsburgh comeback was pretty special. But honestly, late in the year, when we saw the Tank crowd really starting to embrace the run that we were on. Tuesday, Wednesday night games where previous years might be a little dead… a lot dead.

It’s great to see the crowd back, bringing the energy. You get texts from guys, from other teams being like, “Oh, it’s great to see the Tank rocking again.” So, I’d say a lot of those home games were pretty memorable, and we’re looking forward to growing even bigger next year.

Goodrow, on his play and having more time last off-season to train and recover:

I felt pretty good about it, felt better than when you asked me that last year. A full summer definitely helped reset my body and allowed me time to work on things that—when you only have two months in the gym versus three or four, you’re kind of time crunched with things you can really get better at. So, I think adding another summer on will benefit me a lot. Not only next year, but for years after that.

See the full interview here