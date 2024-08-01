SOURCE: Just-Signed Chernyshov Will Play for Saginaw Spirit Next Year

The San Jose Sharks have signed Igor Chernyshov to an entry-level contract.

Per Puckpedia, the 2024 second-round pick has inked a slide-eligible three-year pact with a $975K AAV. The San Jose Sharks selected Chernyshov with the No. 33 selection, making him the first pick of the second day of the 2024 Draft.

The 6-foot-3 Russian winger is leaving the KHL’s Dynamo Moscow for North America.

Per a source, Chernyshov will be playing for the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit. The 2024 Memorial Cup winner made Chernyshov the 56th pick of the most recent CHL Import Draft.

Chernyshov should be teammates with 2024 ninth-overall selection Zayne Parekh and projected 2025 lottery pick Michael Misa.

Chernyshov split the 2023-24 campaign between Dynamo Moscow (KHL) and MHK Dynamo Moscow (MHL). In the KHL, Chernyshov scored three goals and one assist in 34 games, playing 8:19 a night. In the MHL, he put up 13 goals and 15 assists in just 22 contests.

The San Jose Sharks prospect is projected, by an NHL scout from outside of the organization, to be a “bull in a china shop-type forward” with an offensive touch.