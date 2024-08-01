SJHN Daily: Barabanov, Afanasyev Sign in KHL

Alexander Barabanov is KHL-bound.

The former San Jose Sharks forward struggled throughout the 2023-24 season between injuries, COVID, and healthy scratches. Barabanov notched four goals and 13 points in 46 games, did not receive interest from Mike Grier and the Sharks this off-season, and signed a two-year deal with AK Bars yesterday.

From 2021 to 2023, Barabanov was a top-six staple with Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, and Timo Meier, among others. Before this season, the 30-year-old winger had produced at least a half-point per-game since joining San Jose at the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline.

With his scoring faltering, David Quinn prioritized younger wingers like William Eklund, Fabian Zetterlund, Klim Kostin, and others at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Barabanov will hope to replicate his previous KHL success, having produced 28 goals and 66 points in 101 games during his last two KHL seasons with SKA St. Petersburg.

Along with Barabanov, Egor Afanasyev signed in the KHL too, with CSKA Moscow.

The 23-year-old winger, acquired for San Jose Sharks’ 2020 first-round pick Ozzy Wiesblatt this summer, signed a three-year contract with CSKA. The Sharks will hold his rights until he’s 27.

Another episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is out! Keegan and Sheng host ESPN’s Colby Cohen, who discussed his lofty expectations of Macklin Celebrini. Plus, he explained why Will Smith did not receive a nomination for the Hobey Baker. Plus Sheng and Keegan discuss the latest Sharks news, such as Thomas Bordeleau’s recent one-year extension.

Igor Chernyshov left the KHL and just signed his entry-level contract…the San Jose Sharks prospect is Saginaw Spirit-bound.

Bret Hedican joins the Anaheim Ducks organization.

How did Quentin Musty deal with not making Team USA’s World Junior Championship team last year?

