Walman Surprised Sharks Traded Him, Shares How He Grew Up in San Jose (+)

Jake Walman is playing the most important games of his life, and he’s loving it.

Walman went from the San Jose Sharks, the worst team in the NHL, to a serious contender for the best team in the league, the Edmonton Oilers, at the Trade Deadline.

“To be a part of a team like this, it’s kind of always where I wanted to be,” Walman told reporters after the Oilers practiced at SAP Center on Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve always talked about meaningful games, and that’s what I have now, so I’m excited.”

Previously, the 29-year-old had played for the St. Louis Blues, Detroit Red Wings, and Sharks, with just one playoff game, in the bubble with the Blues, to his credit.

But it’s been looking up for Walman since he joined the Sharks last summer, coming with a 2024 second-round pick in a still unexplained gift from Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman. Walman broke out with the Sharks, producing with No. 1 defenseman minutes for the first time, putting up a career-high 32 points in just 50 games in teal.

“He was good for us. I thought he grew a lot on and off the ice,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said on Wednesday. “He was a puck-moving defense, obviously we didn’t have a lot of [that] and played some big minutes. Developed, being able to play against team’s top lines.”

San Jose GM Mike Grier flipped Walman on Mar. 6 to the Oilers for a 2026 first-round pick, and he’s made a good impression with the Stanley Cup contender: He’s third among Edmonton blueliners with 21:20 played a night since the deal, adding a goal and six points in 12 games.

Of course, the biggest games are around the corner.

“I think I’m just getting started in my career now,” he said.

The gregarious Walman spoke at length this afternoon about getting surprised by the trade, the future of the San Jose Sharks, and how he grew up in San Jose this season.