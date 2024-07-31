Colby Cohen Has High Expectations for Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith

Colby Cohen joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

ESPN college hockey color commentator Colby Cohen jumps on to talk all things Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith! (54:34)

But first, this week in San Jose Sharks news!

The Sharks signed Thomas Bordeleau to a one-year contract. Where does he fit in on the forward lines and on the power play? (03:28)

The San Jose Sharks also re-signed Henry Thrun. Does the San Jose defense have too many left-handers? (13:35)

Keegan talks about his impressions of San Jose Sharks prospects at the World Junior Summer Showcase, chiefly Brandon Svoboda and Quentin Musty. He’s been impressed with Svoboda. Sheng also goes off on the phrase “face puncher”. (28:00)

Bret Hedican is joining the San Diego Gulls in a development role. (51:05)

And now, Colby Cohen! (54:34)

Cohen is a BU alum, how likely was it that Celebrini would go back to BU instead of signing with the Sharks? (57:00)

How NHL-ready and complete is Celebrini’s game, in Cohen’s opinion? (59:17)

Cohen notes one underrated thing that instantly stood out about Celebrini as an NCAA freshman. (1:04:00)

Cohen is a Hobey Baker voter…how was Will Smith not a Hobey Baker top-three finalist? (1:06:10)

What makes Celebrini so ready to be an NHL center immediately? (1:11:20)

Cohen shares what he’s heard about Celebrini off the ice and in the room. (1:14:15)

What will Celebrini’s biggest NHL challenges be in his rookie year? What does Cohen project? (1:19:40)

What does Cohen think about the players that Mike Grier has surrounded Celebrini and Smith with? (1:27:40)

What does Celebrini have to work on, improve? (1:30:50)

If Macklin Celebrini doesn’t pan out, why would that be? (1:33:30)

Cohen doesn’t shy away from comparing Celebrini to Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews. (1:39:40)

