San Jose Sharks
What I’m Hearing About Sharks’ Head Coach Search: Halpern Interviewed? Who’s Out? (+)
Marco Sturm, Ryan Warsofsky, and Jeff Blashill seem solidly entrenched as candidates for next San Jose Sharks head coach.
Elliotte Friedman also “wondered” about Jeremy Colliton today.
SPECULATION: Have Sharks Interviewed Jeremy Colliton for Head Coach?
Here’s another name that I’m hearing: Jeff Halpern.
I haven’t been able to confirm that Halpern has interviewed yet, but a source told San Jose Hockey Now that the likelihood was “pretty strong” that the Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach is in the mix.
There is also a solid connection between San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier and Halpern.
