What I’m Hearing About Sharks’ Head Coach Search: Halpern Interviewed? Who’s Out? (+)

10 hours ago

Credit: Tampa Bay Lightning

Marco Sturm, Ryan Warsofsky, and Jeff Blashill seem solidly entrenched as candidates for next San Jose Sharks head coach.

Elliotte Friedman also “wondered” about Jeremy Colliton today.

SPECULATION: Have Sharks Interviewed Jeremy Colliton for Head Coach?

Here’s another name that I’m hearing: Jeff Halpern.

I haven’t been able to confirm that Halpern has interviewed yet, but a source told San Jose Hockey Now that the likelihood was “pretty strong” that the Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach is in the mix.

There is also a solid connection between San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier and Halpern.

