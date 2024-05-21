SJHN Daily: Marco Sturm Talks Coaching Rumors, Celebrini Cheers Canucks, Granlund Ejected

Marco Sturm’s Ontario Reign were eliminated by the Coachella Valley Firebirds from the AHL playoffs on Sunday night…does that pave the way for Sturm to take over behind the San Jose Sharks bench?

Sturm, Ryan Warsofsky, Jeff Blashill, Jeff Halpern, and Jeremy Collition are thought to have interviewed for the Sharks’ head coach position.

Sturm thinks he’s ready to be the main man for an NHL team.

“There’s a lot of rumors, right? It’s nice to have a little attention, I’m not going to lie,” Sturm told John Hoven on Sunday. “I think I’m ready to take the next step.”

Marco Sturm — "I'm a head coach" More on his future… pic.twitter.com/dcCae98Zp5 — The Mayor | Team MM (@mayorNHL) May 20, 2024

It’s also possible for Sturm to take over for interim head coach Jim Hiller behind the Los Angeles Kings bench, but Elliotte Friedman believes the Kings are sticking with Hiller.

So where does that leave Sturm in the Kings organization? After helming Team Germany’s surprise silver medal run at the 2018 Olympics, the ex-San Jose Sharks forward joined the Kings as an assistant coach from 2018 to 2022. He then took over the Reign. But he doesn’t want back into the NHL if it’s not top billing.

“I’m a head coach. If nothing works out, I’m going to be here,” Sturm said. “It’s not my goal to be an assistant, I think I am a better head coach than an assistant.”

At San Jose Hockey Now…

I think Jeff Halpern has interviewed for San Jose Sharks head coach job…Jeremy Colliton too?

Where would Macklin Celebrini go in the 2023 Draft? Craig Button and two NHL scouts offer their opinions.

Other Sharks News…

2023 third-round pick Brandon Svoboda won the USHL’s Clark Cup with the Fargo Force.

Congrats to Brandon Svoboda as the Fargo Force captured the Clark Cup last night.

Svoboda went back-to-back after being traded from Youngstown to Fargo this season.#SJSharks pic.twitter.com/1Xy4x0xUXw — Locked on Celebrini (@LockedOnSharks) May 19, 2024

Mikael Granlund was tossed for a high cross-check in Finland’s last round-robin game of the World Championships. Will he be suspended for the upcoming May 23 quarterfinals match-up against Sweden?

Mikael Granlund was tossed for this cross check to the face of Andrea Glauser. #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/Rn20gs886i — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 21, 2024

Vancouver natives Macklin Celebrini and big brother Aiden (a 2023 Vancouver Canucks sixth-round pick) cheer on their hometown team in their Game Seven loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Macklin Celebrini is a Canucks diehard pic.twitter.com/lfbJuVnmGC — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) May 21, 2024

Ty Emberson graduates!

Ozzy Wiesblatt is flourishing on loan with the Milwaukee Admirals.

Fear the Fin evaluates the San Jose Sharks’ system.

2023 second-rounder Kasper Halttunen won London Knights’ rookie of the year.

Magnus Chrona, Thomas Bordeleau, and Tristen Robins tease William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund’s friendship.

Around the NHL…

Anton Lundell delivering for Florida Panthers in the playoffs.

Kevin Woodley breaks down the Igor Shesterkin vs. Sergei Bobrovsky Eastern Conference Finals match-up.

Pete DeBoer, Joe Pavelski, Matt Duchene, and Thomas Harley speak with the media before the Western Conference Finals start on Thursday.

Ex-San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane a big part of why the Oilers are headed back to the Conference Finals.

Could Matvei Michkov come to the NHL as soon as next season??

The Nashville Predators have traded Ryan McDonagh back to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

New Jersey Devils‘ coaching decision coming this week?

Erik Karlsson is enjoying a strong World Championships.