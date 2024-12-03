San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: Starting To Really Believe?
WASHINGTON — The San Jose Sharks are starting to believe.
Beating one of the best teams of the East, actually tops in points percentage, the Washington Capitals, 2-1 in OT, will give you that feeling.
“That’s a big confidence booster — not only the results but the game that we’re playing. We can play against any team in this league,” alternate captain Mikael Granlund said.
Tyler Toffoli and William Eklund scored in a rousing victory.
If we’re being honest, the Sharks were mostly bad in the first period, and it was Mackenzie Blackwood’s 16 saves that gave them an improbable 1-0 lead coming out of the opening frame.
But San Jose found their footing, and were able to hang on the rush and grind it out with Washington. They actually outshot the Caps 23-12 after the first. For what it’s worth too, the home team was plenty rested, last game on Nov. 30.
“We’re seeing that when we play connected, we’re a really good hockey team and we can do some things to put teams on their heels and we can make plays, and we can create offense and change momentum of games and get on teams,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “That’s what I think we’re realizing is we’re a team that believes in each other individually and collectively.”
How far can this carry the Sharks, 10-6-3 after an 0-7-2 start to the season?
We’re going to see, but this is a belief that hasn’t been in a San Jose Sharks room after Thanksgiving in a long time.
William Eklund
Eklund, on his OT winner:
Mack and Granny had some plays going on the other side. Just trying to be ready for the one-timer and got a hell of a pass from Granny there and I was just able to get it in.
Eklund, on Blackwood's performance: "Oh my God. He's one of the best goalies I've played with. He's great."
Eklund, on the team’s growing confidence:
We have to believe that every night going into the game that we can win a game. Tonight we did, and we’ve got to take with us stuff we can do better and stuff we did good. Keep going there.
Mikael Granlund
#SJSharks are starting to believe.
Granlund, after beating one of the best teams in the East in the Caps: "That's a big confidence booster…not only the results but the game that we're playing. We can play against any team in this league."
Granlund, on Eklund’s growth as a penalty killer:
He’s been great. Obviously, I’ve been out there with him on PK. It’s fun to go out there with a guy, you know what we’re supposed to do there.
It’s easy to read off of him.
With him, he’s a really smart hockey player.
In this league, to have a good PK, you gotta have some smart players out there.
He can read plays. He can skate, he can pressure pucks. [But] most of it, his hockey IQ is high.
Tyler Toffoli
Toffoli, on his goal:
I figured I’d give it a shot and use the D-man as a screen, and it went in.
Toffoli, on the team’s growth:
I’ve said it from the start of the year, from training camp, it’s a lot of fun coming into the rink. There’s a lot of energy from top to bottom, however you want to look at it. Guys are having a lot of fun. And not saying that it’s necessarily a good thing, but even when we’re losing, we’re having fun and working. Definitely positives, and it’s good to be on a little streak right now.
Ryan Warsofsky
Warsofsky admitted it was good to get one over best friend Carbery, but was quick to say: "It wasn't about us at all. We're both ultra-competitive…but obviously feels good to win."
Warsofsky, on the San Jose Sharks’ growing maturity and belief:
I think we’re seeing that when we play connected, we’re a really good hockey team and we can do some things to put teams on their heels and we can make plays, and we can create offense and change momentum of games and get on teams. That’s what I think we’re realizing is we’re a team that believes in each other individually and collectively.
Warsofsky, on Celebrini tonight: "He's just a threat on the ice. Pretty much every time he's out there on an entry, especially, he can make things happen. He's competitive. He gets into guys. Even on the penalty that he draws on Wilson, it's because he gets in there. He doesn't…
Warsofsky, on the Sharks hanging on the rush and down low against the Caps:
Early in the game, we couldn’t break out pucks and that was an issue and then we started breaking out pucks and that let them have to skate with us a little bit and turned it into more of an up-and-down game. Then, when you get into the third, it got into more of a grittier game. But the big thing was we started breaking out pucks in the second and third period. That helped us the most.
Think the biggest difference in this Sharks team is they just don’t give up many easy transition opportunities. There’s an occasional odd man rush against, but not much. When a team doesn’t give up the grade A chances too often and gets good goaltending, can be in most every game. Strange watching a Caps game with no Ovie, no Backstrom, no Oshie. I get those guys are aging (2 of the 3 may be done), but it there’s a ‘turning the page’ feel to it. Ovie returns and passes Gretzky at some point.. John Carlson (age 34) is still there.… Read more »
Here is something I found interesting. Since Goodrow was injured during the Senators game on 11/27 (he played 2:08), the Sharks have scored 17 goals(!).
They’re also 3-1 (if you count that Sens game) in that timeframe.
Both W. Smith (5 pts.) and K. Kostin (4 pts.) have also really found their games without Goodrow out there.
Without Goodrow taking up top nine and power play, it just feels like the forward lines have really clicked, and that the PP is finding its groove.
Smith and Kostin somehow found their way — when they started playing with Granlund.
He’s been the team’s best player and MVP.
It probably really helps a guy like Kostin having Granny there to talk to him between shifts on the bench about what to do. Kinda like when Jumbo held Labanc hand on the 3rd line to the tune of 56 points and more money than he ever deserved. I would like to think Wario had something to do with Kostin finding his game too though. Hopefully Goody plays on the 4th line from here on out.
I agree with the Granlund comment. I believe he is a very good on-ice coach for the young players as, IMO, he was instrumental in the development of Eklund last season and helped Zetterlund get closer to his full potential. He is the guy that is the driver of the lines he is on when he is playing center. Now that Celebrini has established himself and can be the center piece of the the aforementioned “Lunds”, Granlund can now take Will Smith under his tutelage and help in his development. IMO, trading Granlund this season would be a mistake. He… Read more »
Completely agree; Granny should not be traded. Re-signed for three years would be optimal. Veteran presence is invaluable but also he is a role model ON ICE as well-he gets after it. Plus the elephant in the room is that since Couture doesn’t look like a return any time soon (if at all) plus w/ Granny three years younger than Logan, he should remain a Shark for the next few years.
Hopefully he wants to be here. You never know.
Blaming goody for holding back other players is misguided.
Then the blame is on the GM and or coach. Goodrow should not be in the top nine or on the PP. Period. So by removing him from the lineup, all the sudden there is a better balance with the forward lines. Is it a coincidence that Celebrini and Smith have started to flourish without having to carry Goodrow around on a line? Both the eye test and analytics, back that up. And without trying to jam Goodrow in the top nine and PP, a player like Kostin, who thrived with the Sharks at the end of last season, gets… Read more »
Trade Blackwood. Like in the next five minutes. His value will never be greater.
You keep stating this but I disagree (not on the value comment). Too much good vibes w/ what the Sharks are creating-keep bldg off it and not start trading parts after 30 games.
IMO, keep Blackwood and Askarov for next year. Let them battle for the #1 slot, don’t give it to the new guy, make him earn it. That is assuming Blackwood wants to resign, and with the chemistry this team is developing, he may just do that.
If it’s a 1st or a 2nd or a really good RD prospect sure. Otherwise wait until the deadline. Blackwood is having a great season so far.
Depends what you can get for him, sorta like SJShorky says. I lean even further that if you cannot get a good prospect, RHD preferred or a 1st; I think if he will sign, you sign him: having him and Askarov would be a good tandem for the next few years. You sorta need this 1a/1b especially in the west with the amount of travel and back to backs. Blackwood could have some good will toward the team that had belief in him and helped him reestablish himself. trade and sign would be ideal but, rarely happens. You have to… Read more »
Blackwood will flame out soon — look at his career record of mediocrity and health issues — at which point he won’t be worth more than a mid-round draft pick. As anyone with management chops knows, you strike when the iron his hot.
Celebrini is as underrated as Bedard is o-ver-ra-ted. I mean, it’s not even close.