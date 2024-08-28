San Jose Sharks
Barabanov on Last Year’s Sharks: ‘The team played primitive hockey’
This probably won’t be the last embarrassing story about the 2023-24 San Jose Sharks.
“The team played primitive hockey,” Alexander Barabanov told RG.org in Russian recently. “You run around without the puck and don’t understand why you need all this. We didn’t even try to keep the puck, play for your partner. It was the most simple hockey that kills the player in you.”
It was that miserable a season for the Sharks: San Jose’s .287 Points % was the second-worst of the salary cap era.
Barabanov’s production rock-bottomed along with the San Jose Sharks’ fortunes. In his first three seasons in teal, since being acquired at the 2021 Trade Deadline from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Antti Suomela, KHL import Barabanov enjoyed a breakout, averaging 0.63 Points Per Game. But last year, the 30-year-old winger, heading to unrestricted free agency, put up just four goals and nine assists in 46 contests in an injury-riddled campaign.
At the end of the season, head coach David Quinn was fired, but the Sharks also won the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft, which they used to select Macklin Celebrini. Meanwhile, UFA Barabanov shared that he had NHL options, but they weren’t good enough to stay, so he signed in the KHL with Ak Bars Kazan.
Check out Barabanov’s full interview with Sergey Demidov! He gets into more detail about the type of NHL offers that he had on the table this summer, and what he loved and hated about California.
He also shared his hopes for Celebrini and the rest of the San Jose Sharks prospects.
Can’t say I disagree with him. Despite all the A+ moves Grier has made this summer, I don’t think I’d be going into the season with nearly as much excitement if his first hadn’t been giving Quinn the boot.
Not as bad as I thought it would be given Sheng’s lead sentence. Wish him well. Those California downsides vs life in Russia???
Sounds like the comments of a quitter. Even if what he says is true he checked out on that team instead of being a professional and doing your job the best you can, now it’s time to point fingers and complain when your gone. Just look at your own play and production and be accountable to your teamates and the fans regardless of the system. They deserved more of an effort than you gave. In my opinion it was disgraceful. Again just my opinion.
Bullshit. Dude was injured multiple times last season. Style of play probably led to greater chance of injury. Barbie didn’t fail the Sharks, the Sharks failed Barbie.
Relax it’s my opinion many games i saw the effort was lacking and I used to wonder about his lack of compete. Most guys are playing hurt or with an injury. The sharks didn’t fail him he’s a pro and you get paid to be one. Not everyone in the best league in the world is in an ideal situation. He says he had offers but not that good well I see why.
Still bullshit. You aren’t qualified to judge a pro athletes effort level. He was injured most of last season. Hard to play your best when nursing injuries. Guarantee he was going in games he probably wouldn’t have if it weren’t a contract year. Pro athletes almost never give bad effort in a contract year. Sharks failed him by not giving him decent players to play with as he had the previous seasons and for playing a shit system which has been detailed by many inside and outside the organization. I think you’re projecting. You were unhappy about the season and… Read more »
Agree, Barabanov was a good player for this team, a great soldier, I respect the hell out of him personally
Critical but respectful, which is admirable. In the interview he is notably appreciative of his time in San Jose and the expanded opportunity he had here. I imagine he’s not the only guy that felt last season was a bit soul crushing either. He was a good Shark in his time here, and I hope he does well in the KHL. I for one have had enough coverage of the 2023-24 season for a while. Its a long summer I know, but I’m kind of over dwelling on how bad it was. I’d like to just put it in a… Read more »