San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #65: Source Says Chernyshov Suffered Concussion, Brossoit 1st NHL Start Since 2024
OTTAWA — Igor Chernyshov avoided the worst.
On Saturday, Chernyshov suffered a scary head injury, when he got tangled up with the Montreal Canadiens’ Mike Matheson. The young San Jose Sharks winger was bleeding from the head, fell twice trying to get up, and had to go to the hospital for evaluation.
“He [seemed] totally fine [afterwards]. Everything checked out at the hospital,” a source told San Jose Hockey Now.
Some proof of that, Chernyshov left the hospital and joined his teammates after the game for their trip from Montreal to Ottawa.
SJHN can confirm that Chernyshov did suffer a concussion, which is certainly serious and must be approached with caution, but there were no indications of any other injuries.
Big picture, considering the ugly scene yesterday, that’s a sigh of relief for Chernyshov and the Sharks.
San Jose Sharks (32-26-6)
Laurent Brossoit will draw the start in the back-to-back.
This will be Brossoit’s first NHL appearance since Apr. 28, 2024, when he came on in relief for Connor Hellebuyck in the playoffs.
Ryan Warsofsky was pleased that GM Mike Grier acquired Brossoit, who’s got 140 NHL regular season games and a Stanley Cup on his resume, to be the organization’s No. 3 goalie in January: “Mike went out and got him for depth in this situation. Mike did a good job forecasting, and anytime you can have more depth, blueline, in the goaltending position, with a guy that has experience, it’s important.”
Chernyshov will sit out, and Pavol Regenda will come in. This is Regenda’s first appearance since Mar. 1, he’s been scratched for the last six games.
Warsofsky indicated that there was another game-time decision, but didn’t elaborate.
No new timeline or update given for Chernyshov (upper-body) and Askarov (lower-body) injuries
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 15, 2026
On Montréal-Ottawa train this morning, saw more than a half-dozen separate parties sporting #SJSharks gear.
I’ve been taking trains between Ottawa and Montreal and Toronto on Sharks road trips since 2022, I’ve never seen that much teal.
Sharks fans are excited for their team…
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 15, 2026
Ottawa Senators (33-23-9)
This is how the Senators lined up in a 2-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday:
Got our game group 💪
Show us your Tim Hortons Hockey Challenge picks for this afternoon for a chance to win great prizes courtesy of @TimHortons! pic.twitter.com/DuHvjNCETd
— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 14, 2026
Linus Ullmark starts #Sens
— Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 15, 2026
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Ottawa Senators is at 2 PM PT at Canadian Tire Centre. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
He’s young but we all know concussions stack, becoming easier to sustain and harder to recover from. I’m glad there was no damage to his neck or back but it would be beyond shortsighted to play him tonight.
Let’s wipe the floor with this Sens team in his honour. Alas I can’t believe I have to turn around and root for the Canadiens as well. Definitely rooting for the Preds to upset the Oilers though.
We Don’t all know that because they aren’t a one size fits all injury. Some people have far worse reactions than others. It seems maybe he’s one of the lucky ones like I was.
I don’t know about any science that says some people can handle concussions better, but either way I would err on the side of extreme caution on this one. He should probably just be sent home
There is definitely evidence that Polynesian football players suffer far worse from concussions.
sent home? Holy over reaction Batman! That insane. How about we let the doctors decide? Have none of you actually had one?
Could be that a shot to the chin that makes you punch drunk for 10-20 seconds is less traumatic to the brain and different from having your head bounce off the ground like football players go through when they have symptoms for weeks. 🤞
One thing I learned about concussions that makes perfect sense is that obviously everyone knows that you brain is bouncing around in your skull when they happen, but the actual damage is a shearing effect of brain tissue getting torn apart as different parts of the brain move around and get pulled in different directions. This is what can cause memory loss and other major symptoms, and it’s certainly additive.
There’s a difference between “seems totally fine” and “is totally fine”
Nobody is totally fine after suffering an incident like that
You’re making assertions as fact that you just absolutely can’t reasonably back up. You’re basing your opinion off of concussions you’ve read about in the news which are always gonna be the worst of the worst. Obviously mine is anecdotal as it relates to me and people I’ve known to have them. But just the fact that I’ve suffered some severe concussions and had no severe long lasting side effects proves that you’re all encompassing statement is wrong.
Keep telling that to yourself but you’re not well and a lot of people will stand by it. The worst effect of your concussion is your behavior, language and insulting others. That’s very serious and must be be treated by professionals in a tight environment and control. I do see some improvement over last 2 months but one can’t expect to get normal back again over-night. It takes time as you personally mentioned it.
What are you even talking about? What happened in the last two months? Where did I say anything takes time? Hey buddy, you don’t need to reply to me with your nonsense. Try and resist the urge. Just stick to down voting my comments like usual. 😉
concussions stack very easily, you might be fine, a small bump not even on the ice, and you have it much worse. I would not let him travel and send him home, look at Crosby, two hits, 15 months out. One week of rest won’t change anything.
Are you a doctor? A neurologist? I’m betting now. Then it’s probably a good thing that you’re not in charge of his medical care.
“Betting NOT..” it should say.
Hope they light Reimer up.
🖕 😘
Same. Send his sorry self to the showers early.
Yep. It’s what Jesus would do.😜
Crazy that Zetterlund can’t get past the 4th line on that team. I’d take Chucky as 4th liner over Zetterlund any day of the week.
Yup. But not really surprising. Only reason Zetts played as high as he did on the Sharks was because they had a lot of shitty forwards.
No one is “totally fine” the day after a concussion That’s just not how it works. Its something that often lingers and manifests in various ways. One of the things Dan Boyle is proud of — and I don’t think he should be — is how quickly he came back from a concussion (lapierre, that POS) and played. He was not playing well and later admitted he had a bunch of symptoms that he didn’t tell anyone about (couldn’t sleep, etc). Give Chernyshov plenty of time. I don’t recall which Sharks prospect it was (have a few names in mind,… Read more »
Donkey had to retire early due to concussions.
Cherny is way valuable for the future. I’d rather they proceed with extreme caution.
Who’s “donkey”?
Donskoi
Another internet “doctor” questioning what actual doctors are deciding… it’s even more difficult to understand when you don’t have a medical degree. 😉
Clowe had to retire from concussions.
Definitely don’t hurry. No real sure way of knowing the impact or severity of a concussion. Some have suddenly died from related aneurisms or clots following a head blow, days and weeks later, besides long term unknowns. I am no doctor, but it’s kinda common sense. I agree to let the health professionals determine, and even they won’t agree in many cases as to the correct call on when to return to play
A lot of amateur doctors in this group. The injury looked ugly. Glad he appears to have avoided the worst. I’m confident the Sharks will do the right thing in terms of not bringing him back until he is ready. As much as it’d be great to have a healthy Chernyshov next week, I’m much more interested in a healthy Chernyshov next season.
Not just this group it’s all over the Internet. There were billions of them during the pandemic.
The way this league deals with head trauma is pathetic. Definitely not looking forward to Gary’s next set of lies in parliament.
And frankly I’m really disappointed in the Sharks organization for not saying or doing more either. They should be going absolutely crazy after seeing Barzal, McAvoy, and Matheson get away with those hits. I know the Matheson intent wasn’t awful but the result was and he should be responsible for that.
Fans watched SJS take a bunch of headshots in the 2019 series with St Louis and the org was silent.
they should do something about this.
It’s part of the problem and, essentially, what I commented in another thread on here yesterday. Back in that series, a buddy of mine who is close with Hertl told me that he was our (Game 6?) because of a concussion and the comments were saying how I was full of shit, etc. Of course, he in fact, had a concussion and a really bad one. The whole bullshit “it’s playoff hockey” is just an excuse for the old fogies running the league to continue to sit on their hands. They don’t give a shit about players. Just this CBA… Read more »
Agree.
I hate the ‘playoff hockey’ bs too.
The intent to injure stuff, with virtually no repercussions, is the worst aspect.
It has to be stubborn decision makers that like it this way. The ratings suck so it’s not like they’re growing the game and maximizing profits.
Just watch Scott Stevens, Oscar Sundqvist, Sam Bennett, etc concuss their way to cups while the WNBA passes your league in ratings.
Don’t worry, no journalist will give it much oxygen because they’re all desperate for access. Just freeze out Katie Strang and it can keep going.
IMO you are correct. To me, most of the old fart billionaire owners treat their millionaire paid players as physical-peons or cup-contender coolies, IOW they could not care less about them and view them as most bigots view the group whom they have prejudice against.
Ice hockey’s proof that it is a great sport is the fact that. it has survived over a century of NHL mismanagement
McDavid put out a call for change today. Maybe someone will listen to him
McDavid and Muldover are exactly the guys who should say something.
I would think GMMG, Warso, and Mack – as leaders of the next cohort of FO, coaches and stars and with the support of an owner that offers a long leash – MIGHT be in a position to advocate for change too. Unless they want to wait until Mack’s 30, has no cups, and the next Tkachuk-type is just dunking on their asses at every chance.
A few big stars like that could definitely push the league. I don’t believe that the teams aren’t doing all they can internally when guys get a concussion. The reality is that a bunch of that requires the injured player to be honest about his symptoms. And many will not be. You really have to start there. You also have to allow for the fact that there are not only different grades of concussion but people, depending on their physiology will be affected differently. And the differences will be very wide ranging.
El Gato coming in hot! I like it