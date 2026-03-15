Preview/Lines #65: Source Says Chernyshov Suffered Concussion, Brossoit 1st NHL Start Since 2024

OTTAWA — Igor Chernyshov avoided the worst.

On Saturday, Chernyshov suffered a scary head injury, when he got tangled up with the Montreal Canadiens’ Mike Matheson. The young San Jose Sharks winger was bleeding from the head, fell twice trying to get up, and had to go to the hospital for evaluation.

“He [seemed] totally fine [afterwards]. Everything checked out at the hospital,” a source told San Jose Hockey Now.

Some proof of that, Chernyshov left the hospital and joined his teammates after the game for their trip from Montreal to Ottawa.

SJHN can confirm that Chernyshov did suffer a concussion, which is certainly serious and must be approached with caution, but there were no indications of any other injuries.

Big picture, considering the ugly scene yesterday, that’s a sigh of relief for Chernyshov and the Sharks.

San Jose Sharks (32-26-6)

Laurent Brossoit will draw the start in the back-to-back.

This will be Brossoit’s first NHL appearance since Apr. 28, 2024, when he came on in relief for Connor Hellebuyck in the playoffs.

Ryan Warsofsky was pleased that GM Mike Grier acquired Brossoit, who’s got 140 NHL regular season games and a Stanley Cup on his resume, to be the organization’s No. 3 goalie in January: “Mike went out and got him for depth in this situation. Mike did a good job forecasting, and anytime you can have more depth, blueline, in the goaltending position, with a guy that has experience, it’s important.”

Chernyshov will sit out, and Pavol Regenda will come in. This is Regenda’s first appearance since Mar. 1, he’s been scratched for the last six games.

Warsofsky indicated that there was another game-time decision, but didn’t elaborate.

No new timeline or update given for Chernyshov (upper-body) and Askarov (lower-body) injuries — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 15, 2026

On Montréal-Ottawa train this morning, saw more than a half-dozen separate parties sporting #SJSharks gear. I’ve been taking trains between Ottawa and Montreal and Toronto on Sharks road trips since 2022, I’ve never seen that much teal. Sharks fans are excited for their team… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 15, 2026

Ottawa Senators (33-23-9)

This is how the Senators lined up in a 2-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday:

Got our game group 💪 Show us your Tim Hortons Hockey Challenge picks for this afternoon for a chance to win great prizes courtesy of @TimHortons! pic.twitter.com/DuHvjNCETd — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 14, 2026

Linus Ullmark starts #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 15, 2026

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Ottawa Senators is at 2 PM PT at Canadian Tire Centre. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.