Sharks Locker Room: “Please God, don’t let San Jose learn to defend”

It’s been a long time since the San Jose Sharks played this well against the Los Angeles Kings.

They outshot the Kings 40-14. The last time that San Jose outshot Los Angeles was 11 games ago, in Nov. 2022, 31-29 in a 5-2 loss.

This speaks to the different directions that both franchises have taken: The Sharks have missed the playoffs for six seasons and counting, while the Kings have made the playoffs for four-straight years.

Tonight was not a changing of the guard just yet — San Jose still lost 4-3, dropping to 2-6-2, while Los Angeles improved to 5-3-3 — but it’s no exaggeration to say that the Sharks dominated the usually superior opponent.

“Our most complete game of the year,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Credit to Warsofsky and his charges, this is the sixth-straight game that the Sharks have played well enough (or kept it close enough) to win.

This is a far cry from the group that got blown out in back-to-back contests versus the Carolina Hurricanes and Utah Mammoth.

The Sharks aren’t good yet, but spearheaded by Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and William Eklund taking leaps, they’ve been even more competitive and fun, and looked poised, despite their record, to at least be better than they were last year.

“You know what everybody in this league is saying?” Elliotte Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on Monday. “Please God, don’t let San Jose learn how to defend.”

Great snippet from yesterday’s episode of 32 Thoughts: “You know what everybody in this league is saying? ‘Please, God, don’t let San Jose learn how to defend.” – @FriedgeHNIC #SJSharks #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/KARGQEWzVb — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) October 28, 2025

The Sharks offered a taste of that on Tuesday, overwhelming the Kings, admittedly at the end of a five-game road trip, with their fresh legs and mostly-sound defense.

This will lead to wins…one day, but not today.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on Yaroslav Askarov:

I know Asky, he’s a competitive guy. He doesn’t want any goals to go in. So again, it’s a young goaltender, early in his career that’s trying to improve in some areas, and we’re going to be there to help him and work with him. But he was there in Minnesota, played a really good game, so still believe in him.

Warsofsky, on Philipp’s Kurashev’s response to getting scratched:

That was a long time ago. Played good tonight. He played good against Minnesota. So it’s about compete and getting on pucks and winning pucks. And he’s done a better job of that.

Warsofsky, on Eklund: "He's playing the best hockey I've seen him play. He's on a mission. He's stacking his games together…We're seeing Eky really come in right now to who he's going to be. He's going to get better and better." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 29, 2025

Yaroslav Askarov

Askarov, on the Brandt Clarke GWG, if it got deflected in:

Shot to the glove side.

I’m not sure. I [haven’t] seen the replay.

Askarov, on what he can improve for his next start: “Play better.” — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 29, 2025

Philipp Kurashev

Kurashev, on message from coaching staff when he was scratch, and if tonight was a good example of his compete:

I have to be harder in battles.

I think we all played really well, and we battled hard. It’s a frustrating [loss], for sure. It’s a lot of good things to take away.

Kurashev, on second power play unit establishing more zone time today:

We definitely supported each other better today. We were closer. So we could win the battles and support [each other] that way. That’s also how the goal happens. So you got to do more of those things.

