SJHN Daily: Gaudette Out At Least a Week, Wennberg on Importance of Giving to Food Banks Now

The San Jose Sharks’ head coach Ryan Warsofsky gave updates on a few injured players on Wednesday morning.

William Eklund missed practice on Wednesday, but Warsofsky stated that he’ll be available for the San Jose Sharks’ matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper-body injury) should also be good to go for tomorrow night’s game against the organization that originally drafted him in 2020. Mukhamadullin’s only appearance so far this season was in the season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights, where he recorded two assists.

Nick Leddy (upper-body injury) was a full participant in practice, but he’s ineligible to come off the injured reserve until after the weekend.

Warsofsky also noted that he hopes Adam Gaudette (upper-body injury), who was injured in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Wild, will only be out for roughly a week, but he couldn’t say for certain.

Macklin Celebrini‘s summer plan is paying dividends for the San Jose Sharks.

Alex Wennberg, Celebrini, and others break down the Sharks’ improbable OT win in Minnesota.

The San Jose Sharks fell to the Los Angeles Kings despite strong play.

Macklin Celebrini seems set to be the NHL’s next superstar.

Michael Misa’s analytics are strong, despite limited ice time:

Michael Misa 5v5 Ranks on Sharks: 2nd in xGF/60

6th in xGA/60

1st in Points/60

The SAP Center showed off new food options.

Penguins’ general manager Kyle Dubas is seeing the benefits of multiple “long-shot” additions.

Hampus Lindholm returns for the Boston Bruins.

Two Colorado Avalanche players are nearing return.

Who is next in line for a Philadelphia Flyers‘ call-up?

History points toward a playoff berth for the Detroit Red Wings.

John Tavares scores his 500th goal.

Cole Caufield deserves more league-wide respect.

Logan Cooley signs long-term extension with the Utah Mammoth.

Thomas Harley signed eight-year deal in Dallas.

Brad Marchand takes a leave of absence for a touching reason.