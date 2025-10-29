Sharks Dominate Kings, But Lose 4-3

The San Jose Sharks take on the Los Angeles Kings at home.

Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev and Alex Wennberg scored, but the Sharks lost 4-3.

Period 1

4 in: Liljegren, really nifty backhand exit pass, to Toffoli.

5 in: Misa takes it through double or triple coverage on entry, no bueno. Can’t do that.

7 in: Armia right on top of Misa, trying to exit. Tough start for the kid. But Sharks get it out, no damage done.

8 in: One pass too many by Wennberg, I think, don’t blame Liljegren for that penalty. Wennberg also telegraphed it.

Clever self-pass by Eklund on PK, but can’t get a shot off.

Perry goal: Feel like Laferriere got away with holding Orlov’s stick, trying to clear. Re-watch, no, he just made a good play to keep puck alive after Orlov blocked him. I think Graf needs to be more alert, cognizant of Perry alone behind him. Basically a power play goal, though it had expired.

6 left: Misa has it for a second behind net on PP, but it’s expiring, and two Kings pounce on him. In general, PP2 continues to struggle setting up.

3 left: Klingberg really good on the power play. Love how calm he is with the puck, his ability to suck in as much pressure as possible before moving puck.

2 left: They just don’t respect Misa, the Kings PK. He’ll have to earn it. Wennberg does pop out the corner, set up Skinner for a Grade-A. You have to make the PK hurt you for overcommitting defensively.

Period 2

1 in: Smith does great job of pickpocketing Anderson, but in words of Prince via Dave Chappelle, Shoot the J, shoot it. Instead tries the behind the back pass to Celebrini, intercepted.

Malott goal: Kings get out on rush, 2-on-1 for a second, but Sharks recover. Think Askarov needs to have that, no traffic.

5 in: Kurashev slams his stick on the ice, so close. Credit to Wennberg and Kurashev, good work down low to create chances. Sharks playing well, up 16-7 shots.

5 in: What a Celebrini shift, just mugs Byfield and Fiala for puck, pulls puck away from Clarke, slides it to Smith all alone in front.

Doughty goal: Perry traffic there, so not going to jump on Askarov there. But three goals on eight shots tough to stomach, especially including the Malott.

9 left: Kings making Wennberg line look like Legion of Doom. Sharks shouldn’t be down in this game.

8 left: Celebrini playing with so much confidence right now. I think he’s making the Olympic team. I like Klingberg walking down there, good chance.

Smith goal: Celebrini looks off Toffoli in high slot, hard cross-slot pass to wide-open Smith. Last time that I saw a Sharks player play with this much confidence was either Erik Karlsson circa 2022-23 or when healthy in 2018-19.

Kurashev goal: Beautiful pass by Wennberg. Kings, in an excellent imitation of the San Jose Sharks, completely forget Kurashev walking down slot by himself.

Period 3

2 in: Nice one-on-one OZ foray by Dickinson, who I haven’t noticed much tonight (that’s a good thing).

Wennberg goal: Really nice work by Skinner, showing patience with the puck, hits Kurashev cross-slot, then after save, Kurashev low, who finds Wennberg for an open net.

6 in: Askarov big save on deflection. Time for him to buckle down.

San Jose Sharks’ 32-11 shots right now, last time San Jose outshot Kings was Nov. 2022.

9 left: Another big Askarov save. Broken play, Kempe gets a walk-in chance, big pad.

Clarke goal: Askarov looks up to the sky. Think he’s gotta have that one too.

4 left: Timeout, OZ faceoff, Sharks start Celebrini line…and Klingberg and Dickinson. Interesting, maybe trying to give the rook a cushy OZ start, see how he handles it.

Sharks 41-14 shots.