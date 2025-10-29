San Jose Sharks
Sharks Dominate Kings, But Lose 4-3
The San Jose Sharks take on the Los Angeles Kings at home.
Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev and Alex Wennberg scored, but the Sharks lost 4-3.
Period 1
4 in: Liljegren, really nifty backhand exit pass, to Toffoli.
5 in: Misa takes it through double or triple coverage on entry, no bueno. Can’t do that.
7 in: Armia right on top of Misa, trying to exit. Tough start for the kid. But Sharks get it out, no damage done.
8 in: One pass too many by Wennberg, I think, don’t blame Liljegren for that penalty. Wennberg also telegraphed it.
Clever self-pass by Eklund on PK, but can’t get a shot off.
Perry goal: Feel like Laferriere got away with holding Orlov’s stick, trying to clear. Re-watch, no, he just made a good play to keep puck alive after Orlov blocked him. I think Graf needs to be more alert, cognizant of Perry alone behind him. Basically a power play goal, though it had expired.
6 left: Misa has it for a second behind net on PP, but it’s expiring, and two Kings pounce on him. In general, PP2 continues to struggle setting up.
3 left: Klingberg really good on the power play. Love how calm he is with the puck, his ability to suck in as much pressure as possible before moving puck.
2 left: They just don’t respect Misa, the Kings PK. He’ll have to earn it. Wennberg does pop out the corner, set up Skinner for a Grade-A. You have to make the PK hurt you for overcommitting defensively.
Period 2
1 in: Smith does great job of pickpocketing Anderson, but in words of Prince via Dave Chappelle, Shoot the J, shoot it. Instead tries the behind the back pass to Celebrini, intercepted.
Malott goal: Kings get out on rush, 2-on-1 for a second, but Sharks recover. Think Askarov needs to have that, no traffic.
5 in: Kurashev slams his stick on the ice, so close. Credit to Wennberg and Kurashev, good work down low to create chances. Sharks playing well, up 16-7 shots.
5 in: What a Celebrini shift, just mugs Byfield and Fiala for puck, pulls puck away from Clarke, slides it to Smith all alone in front.
Doughty goal: Perry traffic there, so not going to jump on Askarov there. But three goals on eight shots tough to stomach, especially including the Malott.
9 left: Kings making Wennberg line look like Legion of Doom. Sharks shouldn’t be down in this game.
8 left: Celebrini playing with so much confidence right now. I think he’s making the Olympic team. I like Klingberg walking down there, good chance.
Smith goal: Celebrini looks off Toffoli in high slot, hard cross-slot pass to wide-open Smith. Last time that I saw a Sharks player play with this much confidence was either Erik Karlsson circa 2022-23 or when healthy in 2018-19.
Kurashev goal: Beautiful pass by Wennberg. Kings, in an excellent imitation of the San Jose Sharks, completely forget Kurashev walking down slot by himself.
Period 3
2 in: Nice one-on-one OZ foray by Dickinson, who I haven’t noticed much tonight (that’s a good thing).
Wennberg goal: Really nice work by Skinner, showing patience with the puck, hits Kurashev cross-slot, then after save, Kurashev low, who finds Wennberg for an open net.
6 in: Askarov big save on deflection. Time for him to buckle down.
San Jose Sharks’ 32-11 shots right now, last time San Jose outshot Kings was Nov. 2022.
9 left: Another big Askarov save. Broken play, Kempe gets a walk-in chance, big pad.
Clarke goal: Askarov looks up to the sky. Think he’s gotta have that one too.
4 left: Timeout, OZ faceoff, Sharks start Celebrini line…and Klingberg and Dickinson. Interesting, maybe trying to give the rook a cushy OZ start, see how he handles it.
Sharks 41-14 shots.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Not sure why Ned didn’t play that game, but clearly the wrong call.
They’re trying to make fetch happen.
Yeah I was wondering the same thing. Askarov was super soft in net tonight and really should have been pulled after #3, while at the other end Kuemper had his best game of the season. Sharks definitely deserved the W. Tough loss but really nice to see the team finally starting to gel in these last few games. Unfortunately if neither net minder can step up his game they’ll still be looking at needing 4+ goals to notch up wins. A .714 save percentage ain’t gonna cut it. Asky’s young. Let’s hope he can find some consistency soon, otherwise his… Read more »
On a positive note, the Sharks are playing well, on a negative note, goalies need to step up more.
League average goaltending and this team has a winning record.
Yea, it is dissapointing actually.
Pretty much. Get rid of the soft/fluky goals and you figure they win the first two games + tonight’s game. That’s 5 wins.
Still, this team is a work in progress and on most fronts, I like the progress.
Honestly they’re playing better than I expected earlier than I expected. They horse whipped the Kings everywhere but the scoreboard.
good effort.
keep it up.
It was not a good Askarov game. Why wasn’t he pulled? It was clear on the 3rd goal, it is not his night.
Absolutely two brutal goals allowed by Askarov. That was the difference. You have breakdowns you need a stop, and he didn’t give them 1.
Great overall game by Sharks, but not great goaltending whatsoever.
Seems like the 3rd goal deflected in front? He looked off his angle on 2 & 3 either way.
3rd definitely was deflected but if his angle is on then he saves it. He was also in his butterfly way too early on the 3rd goal.
4 goals on 14 shots?!
This one is on Askarov.
Is it time to start wondering if he really is the Shark’s future #1?
It’s not like he didn’t have support. 41 to 14 and we lose? WTF?
I am already wondering. I hope they can iron out his deficiencies. But he hasn’t earned the right to get consistent starts, especially after this debacle.
He was literally the only reason the Sharks didn’t lose 10-1 against NJ.
This game being the exception he hasn’t really let in a ton of soft goals. This just wasn’t his night
Goalies have to develop consistency just like skaters. He’s played 22 games. Glad you guys didn’t write Will Smith off at the 22 game mark. Give him time.
Home losing streak continues. Not sure Asksrov is that good. 4 goals on 14 shots is terrible. He gives up the softest goals late in game.
Phenomenal game by the Sharks. Askarov has completely lost my confidence. He feels as inconsistent and frightening to have back there as Georgiev. He’s had one good game, one average game and then otherwise been trash. That’s about on par with Georgiev’s performance.
No excuse for allowing 4 goals on 14 shots tonight.
It’s really early in his career. I know it’s tough but best to be patient. Most goalies don’t become starters until they’re a little older.
Good point. He seems to have a mechanical issue and hopefully Nabby or another coach can help him.
I know Sheng actually knows puck, unlike me, but I just can’t do klinberg. That last minute with the 2 man. He killed like 20 seconds all on his own. Feels unimaginative and liable. I hope we get a 4th for him or something when it’s all said and done.
Asky needs to make one of those 2 saves.
He hasn’t played that much this season yet. Give a couple games before you pass final judgement on a dude who was one of the best offensive defensemen at one point.
He was a big difference maker tonight. The last pass with like 5 seconds left where he just flung it was stupid, and I yelled at the TV but he’s been pretty good all things considered.
Thinking about this more, I assume you watched this game? Klinger had so many brilliant little evasive moves that no one else in this entire organization can pull off. Last guy to move as well as he did with the puck tonight was EK65. If this is what he’s going to look like while healthy I’m all for signing him for 3 seasons. For his first game back he was brilliant offensively as far as I’m concerned. I’d sign Lily too at this point which is amazing to me. I hated him last season. Make no mistake, Klinger and Lily… Read more »
Don’t think I’ve seen the Sharks thoroughly dominate a game like that in multiple years. Really sucks to lose that one.
The wins we have been able to muster the past couple years looked like Kings win tonight
When was the last time the sharks had 40+ shots in a game?
Happy with a lot of what went down this evening. Sharks really dominated the skating . Agree that Askarov had a rough night, but jeez, goalies go through bad nights and even down seasons His journey has a long long way to go before we know what he is. I do know that I’ve seen him play better, so he has it in him. Misa had a Jekyll and Hyde night — got a lot of shots and liked th net front, but he also gave up a lot of pucks and was pushed around a good bit. Amazing save… Read more »
The Asky hopefuls are missing in action. I was hopeful in August, but starting in the preseason, I started seeing some big time mechanical flaws that are now showing up in the regular season. Asky continues to give up WAY too many rebounds and he drops into a stance too early like he is not tracking the puck that gives up way too many goals. It’s like someone kidnapped the Asky we all saw so much promise in last year. Im sorry to report to all the Asky Kool-Aid drinkers that have been saying he just needs more games. WRONG!… Read more »
Every team in the league knows he can’t stop anything on his stick side. Sharks have known it for while now, which why they drafted another goalie in the first round. They need to adjust the d to cover or it’s only gonna get worse
You have an ear to the ground at each team huh? lol! Ok, man…
I think Jumbo’s actual beard probably could have typed up a more knowledgeable comment.
Frustrating loss. Tough to win when your goalie is a sieve. Team deserved better.
Thomas Speer is a genius, you guys.
Debbie Downer Theme Song – YouTube
From my seat it looked like the refs missed 3 obvious penalties, too
I’ll take it. Absolutely loved the way they played and loved how they never gave up.
I agree that Askarov is still early in his career and playing poorly, but I think he still deserves a chance if he’s humble enough to be coachable. But…… Why didn’t Wars pull him sooner if at all? Reminded me of how Quinn would relentlessly leave our goalies in to get pummeled and say it builds character.
Wennberg with 2 points and a +2. Loved Kurashevs game. Celly & Snith are in the zone now and taking over shifts. As someone else said, they need a different winger. Eklund would be good but I’m not sold one weakening line 2 that way. Need Cherny to make the NHL so they can play with the top 6 line combos a little. Cherny, Misa, Graf as the 3rd line would be great potentially. Ack, yup I’m out over my skis… ;P
Kurashev the way he played tonight would be a nice fit on the top line next to Celebrini and Smith. I think moving Toffoli to the 2nd line might help that line as well.
There’s a reason sharks picked Ravensbergen in the first round. They knew that Askarov isn’t the goalie of the future. It’s a few more years of missing the playoffs until he is ready but he’s clearly better than Askarov.