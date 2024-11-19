Askarov Brings Big Energy & a Bigger Game

Yaroslav Askarov is ready to make an impact for the San Jose Sharks whenever he gets the call.

Askarov, who was named the American Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Month in October, was recalled by the San Jose Sharks on Monday due to an injury to Vitek Vanecek. He got the news of the call up shortly after the Barracuda defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday. The 22-year-old goaltender has been on fire to start the season with the Barracuda, recording a .939 save percentage and allowing less than two goals per game.

When Askarov takes the ice for the first time as a member of the Sharks, he’ll be making his fourth appearance in the NHL.

During his time with the Barracuda, Askarov had been working mostly with San Jose Sharks legend and director of goaltending Evgeni Nabokov. But now he’s in the NHL, he’ll be spending more time with goaltending coach Thomas Speer.

He noted on Monday that both bring a positive energy to practice: “You work with someone who’s smiling, who has positive energy, it helps a lot.”

Askarov continued to discuss the importance of a positive mindset, not just in hockey but in every task. “I feel like whatever you do in your life, if you’re doing it with good energy and good vibes, it’s going to be easier. It’s not hockey, football, basketball, whatever, just driving the car, if you keep positive it’s gonna be easier.”

Askarov seems very pleased with both his goaltending coaches.

While reflecting back on his time with the Barracuda, the 6-foot-4 netminder put that positive mindset on full display when joking with the media. He was asked who, as a goaltender, was the hardest player on the team for him to stop.

“Probably [Gushchin],” the Russian netminder said. After a long pause, he added, “Not because he’s Russian!”

He added, jovially, “Potsy’s going to be pissed” — referencing Cuda star Andrew Poturalski.

But now, Askarov is with Sharks. Morning skate on Monday was a little special.

It was the first time that Askarov, who was sidelined with an injury throughout training camp, has shared the ice with Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini. That’s the future of the San Jose Sharks, together at last.

“It’s always fun to be on the ice with the young guys, because we have the energy inside all the time, fired up and ready to go,” he smiled.

There was a buzz around the Bay Area at the start of the season with Celebrini and Smith in the Sharks’ lineup. Now, there’s another reason to be excited with Askarov in the mix as well. Not only does he have the potential to be a key part of the organization’s future, he has the personality to back it up.