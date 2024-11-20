Preview/Lines #21: Sharks Carry 3 Goalies on Road Trip, Will Askarov Play?

Ryan Warsofsky kept his cards close to his chest.

On Monday, because Vitek Vanecek suffered an upper-body injury against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the San Jose Sharks recalled top goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov.

Warsofsky labeled Vanecek’s injury day-to-day, and Vanecek was well enough to travel on the Sharks’ back-to-back road trip, a sign his injury is not very serious.

So will Askarov play?

Warsofsky wouldn’t say.

Mackenzie Blackwood will start on Wednesday against the Dallas Stars. He’s not likely to start on Thursday against the St. Louis Blues.

Askarov will back up Blackwood tonight.

It appears the Sharks are keeping their options open for tomorrow.

San Jose Sharks (6-10-4)

Blackwood will start.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky says the line-up is the same, which makes sense, given how well the Sharks played in their last game:

Eklund-Granlund-Zetterlund

Goodrow-Celebrini-W. Smith

Dellandrea-Wennberg-Toffoli

Kostin-Kunin-Grundstrom

Walman-Ceci

Ferraro-Liljegren

Thrun-Rutta

On the first game of a back-to-back, Will Smith will play. Let’s see about Thursday night.

Dallas Stars (11-6-0)

Jake Oettinger will start.

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Sharks https://t.co/CPoPlkHzxC — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) November 20, 2024

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars is 5 PM PT at American Airlines Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.