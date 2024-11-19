Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Celebrini Leads NHL in Puck Battle Wins, Shesterkin Teases Celebrini

27 mins ago

During the San Jose Sharks’ 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers, Macklin Celebrini denied Igor Shesterkin’s attempt to score an empty net goal late in the game. Shesterkin’s 200-foot aim appeared to be true, but Celebrini was standing at the faceoff circle to intercept.

The Rangers’ goaltender had a hilarious response, stating that the first-overall pick “should be in school.”

With Vitek Vanacek out, the San Jose Sharks have recalled Yaroslav Askarov.

Draymond Green compared Macklin Celebrini to NBA-great LeBron James.

Speaking of Macklin Celebrini, Ryan Warsofsky and an NHL scout discussed what he’s great at, and where he needs to improve.

Warsofsky also discussed what he needs to see out of Klim Kostin now that he’s getting another opportunity.

The ties between Ryan Warsofsky and the Pittsburgh Penguins run very deep.

Collin Graf is starting to get noticed after a strong start with the Cuda:

Taylor Hall was caught off guard when he was healthy scratched against the Vancouver Canucks.

Devon Levi was sent down by the Buffalo Sabres.

The Boston Bruins fire Jim Montgomery.

Sam Bennett‘s hot start for the Florida Panthers is meaningful both on, and off of the ice.

Jack Campbell was placed on waivers once again.

Patrik Laine is close to returning for Montreal.

Alexander Ovechkin is officially within striking distance of Wayne Gretzky’s goal-scoring record.

Ovechkin left the game against Utah Hockey Club following a collision with Jack McBain:

The Pittsburgh Penguins are going down a road the San Jose Sharks know well.

BryanMirkley6

The puck battle wins stat for celebrini is insane. I have liked his compete but had no idea he is that efficient. For a guy with the skill he has to have that be the foundation of his game is reminiscent of guys like datsyuk and Crosby.

