SJHN Daily: Celebrini Leads NHL in Puck Battle Wins, Shesterkin Teases Celebrini

During the San Jose Sharks’ 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers, Macklin Celebrini denied Igor Shesterkin’s attempt to score an empty net goal late in the game. Shesterkin’s 200-foot aim appeared to be true, but Celebrini was standing at the faceoff circle to intercept.

The Rangers’ goaltender had a hilarious response, stating that the first-overall pick “should be in school.”

Forgot to post this the other day — Igor Shesterkin got close to a goalie goal against SJ, only to have his attempt batted down by 2024 No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini. Asked Shesterkin on Saturday if he saw it was Celebrini who stopped him. "He should be in school." #NYR — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) November 18, 2024

At San Jose Hockey Now…

With Vitek Vanacek out, the San Jose Sharks have recalled Yaroslav Askarov.

Draymond Green compared Macklin Celebrini to NBA-great LeBron James.

Speaking of Macklin Celebrini, Ryan Warsofsky and an NHL scout discussed what he’s great at, and where he needs to improve.

Warsofsky also discussed what he needs to see out of Klim Kostin now that he’s getting another opportunity.

The ties between Ryan Warsofsky and the Pittsburgh Penguins run very deep.

Other Sharks News…

Imagine if social media were around when the Joe Thornton trade went down 🤯 Former teammate Jonathan Cheechoo describes what it was like when they found out Jumbo was joining the #SJSharks. #19ForeverTeal x #GreatestOfAllTeal x Nov. 23 pic.twitter.com/tPWRB9jxxH — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 18, 2024

Collin Graf is starting to get noticed after a strong start with the Cuda:

It might be time for the San Jose Sharks to give Collin Graf a shot with the big club. The 22-year-old pro rookie is up to 19 points in 14 games with the San Jose Barracuda – including nine during a six-game point streak. — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) November 18, 2024

Macklin Celebrini is 1st in the NHL among forwards for puck battle wins per game. I’ll say that again: 18-year-old rookie Macklin Celebrini is 1st in the NHL among forwards for puck battle wins per game. Absurd. #TheFutureIsTeal — Hadi Kalakeche (@HadiK_Scouting) November 19, 2024

Around the NHL…

Taylor Hall was caught off guard when he was healthy scratched against the Vancouver Canucks.

Devon Levi was sent down by the Buffalo Sabres.

The Boston Bruins fire Jim Montgomery.

Sam Bennett‘s hot start for the Florida Panthers is meaningful both on, and off of the ice.

Jack Campbell was placed on waivers once again.

Patrik Laine is close to returning for Montreal.

Ryan Reaves has been suspended 5 games for last night’s hit on Darnell Nurse pic.twitter.com/mpEQGp8ROi — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 17, 2024

Alexander Ovechkin is officially within striking distance of Wayne Gretzky’s goal-scoring record.

Ovechkin left the game against Utah Hockey Club following a collision with Jack McBain:

Ovi needs help back to the bench after this collision 😳 pic.twitter.com/gJES90naMw — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 19, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins are going down a road the San Jose Sharks know well.