Celebrini on Getting Taller, How Living With Joe Thornton Happened

Macklin Celebrini just wants to play hockey.

Since the beginning of September, the San Jose Sharks’ 2024 first-overall pick has been doing almost anything but, going to Washington DC for the NHLPA Rookie Showcase after Labor Day, then to Las Vegas for the NHL Player Media Tour.

And Celebrini had more media today, in advance of the Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles on Sept. 13 to Sept. 16.

But at least he got to actually practice too with his teammates today, and he’s just two days away from his first game action in a San Jose Sharks uniform.

Head coach John McCarthy confirmed that Celebrini will be in the line-up against the Utah Hockey Club on Sept. 13.

Celebrini spoke on his father (and Golden State Warriors’ director of sports medicine and performance) Rick Celebrini’s impact on his career, how living with Joe Thornton came about, and more.

Macklin Celebrini, on Rick Celebrini:

He’s done the same thing my whole life. No matter if it was last summer, the summer before going through rehab, he’s always helped me navigate things, compromise when I’m not in the ideal situation. He’s been huge for me, telling me what to do, keeping myself ready to go.

Celebrini, on if he grew that quarter inch over the summer:

Yeah, I’m 6-foot. (laughs)

Celebrini, on how living with San Jose Sharks legend Joe Thornton came about:

They talked to my parents about it and my parents told me the situation and right away I was thrilled. I wasn’t really expecting it.

Celebrini, on Auston Matthews’s stories about what living with Jumbo was like:

It was really cool to see what he had to say about it. (laughs) Either way, I feel like I’m gonna have a lot of fun.