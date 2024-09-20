Toffoli on Playing With Celebrini, Being Named Alternate Captain

Tyler Toffoli wants to play with Macklin Celebrini.

According to the 32-year-old winger, that’s part of why he signed a four-year contract with the San Jose Sharks on Jul. 1. And on the first day of training camp, the two were placed on the same line for a scrimmage and impressed early.

Celebrini intercepts the D-to-D pass, Toffoli hits the post! pic.twitter.com/GuXNcCiNQ6 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 19, 2024

Yes, it’s only training camp. But it’s hard not to get excited about the young talent and veteran additions like Toffoli at San Jose Sharks training camp.

At his first training camp availability, Toffoli talked about management’s message to the players ahead of camp, becoming an alternate captain, and early impressions of the recent first-overall pick:

Toffoli, on when he was told he’d wear an “A”:

Right before all the media stuff started happening, I had a meeting with [Ryan Warsofsky]. He let me know that I was gonna be part of the leadership group. Whether I was going to wear a letter or not, I was going to take a lot of pride in it in the first place. Very honored. Ready to work throughout camp, going into the season, and help turn the ship around here.

Toffoli, on veterans helping to insulate the San Jose Sharks’ young talent:

I don’t think anybody is going to be thrust into a position of playing more than they might be ready for… I think everything is going to be earned, and nothing’s going to be given. I think that’s top to bottom. I think we have really good players coming in and really good young players trying to make the team. So, that’s what camp’s for and we’re gonna see what happens.

Toffoli, on playing with Celebrini:

Pretty simple. I think it’s just getting the puck. He was pretty good out there, obviously just the first day. Guys are still getting their footing, but thought he was great. You can tell that he has all the skill, he wants to work, and he competes. Just one day and come back tomorrow and keep working.

Toffoli, on how Celebrini looked on Day 1 of training camp:

I talked to my agent Pat [Brisson] about it, and he said he’s really excited for the things that he can do in this league. One of the reasons why I wanted to come here was to be on the same team as him. Be able to hopefully play with him. Today was obviously something special. Like I said, it was the first day at camp and he was flying out there. One of the best players on the ice, for sure. So I think the goal for him, and I’m not worried, is he wants to be the best player in the ice every day. And so far, I think he’s accomplished that today.

New #SJSharks alternate captain Toffoli on Celebrini: "He's self-driven, and he wants to get better, but I think he knows that he has people around him that can help him. Whether that's guys in the team or guys outside of hockey, here's a lot of people around him, supporting him" — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) September 19, 2024

Toffoli, on what he’s seen of Couture and his injury rehab:

He’s in the gym every day, and he’s having lunch and breakfast with all the guys. Great attitude, positive attitude. I can’t imagine what he’s going through. It’s got to be tough mentally. I know he’s been working hard and I think he’s doing the best that he can. The leadership that he’s bringing away from the ice is awesome. He was in our meeting going over the drills today, so I think he’s doing a great job. He’s being a great captain.

Toffoli, on the Mike Grier’s message to the team yesterday:

There’s spots open. There’s young guys fighting to play in the NHL. There’s veteran guys that are trying to prove themselves to get big minutes in the NHL still. I think it’s going to be a highly competitive camp, and so far today; the scrimmages [were] good and the practice was intense. Going into Day 2 and 3, it’s going to be exciting.