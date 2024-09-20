Goodrow Doesn’t Want To Talk About Rangers, Excited To Be With Sharks

Barclay Goodrow doesn’t want to talk about it.

When the San Jose Sharks claimed Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers in June, circumventing his 15-Team No-Trade List, there were reports that the player was “not happy about how this went down”.

In his first media availability since the move, Goodrow chose not to elaborate on his feelings about the Rangers.

“Whatever happened in the summer will kind of stay in the summer,” he said.

He did express his excitement with joining the up-and-coming San Jose Sharks.

“I haven’t had any issues with him, or any doubt that he’s not all in here and not excited to be here,” Sharks GM Mike Grier said. “He’s a good pro, and I think he’s got lots of great memories here. When you’re an athlete, sometimes, I think, there’s always shock when you have to move your family or move situations. I think there was a little bit of that for him, but ever since I’ve spoken to him, I’ve had nothing but the feeling that he’s excited to be here.”

Goodrow spoke about chatting with Will Smith about the 2019 playoffs and how the media took some things out of proportion this past summer.

Goodrow, on everything that happened in the summer:

I think whatever happened in the summer will kind of stay in the summer. I have a lot of different opinions on what happened, but I’ll choose to keep those to myself. And I’m excited to be here and excited to get things started.

Goodrow, on what makes him excited to join a cellar-dwelling team like the San Jose Sharks:

It’s a new challenge. Obviously, things haven’t gone as well as everyone had hoped here in the last few years. It’s time to turn things around and get it back in a place where it was when I first came here.

Goodrow, on when SAP Center is like when the Sharks are winning:

Yeah, it’s awesome. Smitty was asked me yesterday, what it was like during that Game Seven against Vegas. I said it’s the loudest building I’ve ever experienced. When we’re rolling here, and the team’s competitive, it’s a great place to play, a great building to play in.

Goodrow, on if there’s still resentment about what happened with the New York Rangers:

I prefer not to say.

Goodrow, on when he got over what happened:

I think it was kind of more blown up in the media than what was actually going on. Just because I didn’t talk to you guys. Didn’t necessarily mean I was needing to get over something. I was enjoying my summer.