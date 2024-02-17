San Jose Sharks
Team 33 Rates Sharks’ Trade Deadline Candidates
This week on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast we have an interview with Mike Santos from Team 33, an independent scouting service that consults for NHL teams around the league.
He joins Sheng and Keegan to discuss the relative value of many of the San Jose Sharks’ players that may be available at the trade deadline. (39:20)
Before that though, we have our news of the week. (02:00)
This week, it was announced that both Hertl and Couture would be out with possibly long-term with injuries. We break down some expected timelines (or lack thereof) for both players. (02:45)
We cover the two games this week, a 1-0 loss to Winnipeg and a 6-3 win against Calgary, while touching on the play of Kaapo Kähkönen and Filip Zadina, who shined in those two games. (10:40)
Our final topic before the interview with Mike Santos, we take a dive into some of the recent comments made by Kevin Labanc. We go into the comments and why a change of scenery needs to happen for Labanc to find his game. (23:40)
Now the Mike Santos interview! (39:20)
People have been asking, what exactly is Team 33? Mike covers the structure of their scouting service and highlights some of the teams that use their services. (39:50)
Sheng and Keegan ask Mike Santos about possible trade candidates for the San Jose Sharks, and how the Team 33 scouts are rating these players, and their trade values. (45:34)
How is the rest of league seeing these players?
Anthony Duclair (47:00)
Alexander Barabanov (53:05)
Mike Hoffman (1:00:40)
Kevin Labanc (1:03:55)
Mikael Granlund (1:07:20)
Nico Sturm (1:13:40)
Mario Ferraro (1:20:30)
Kaapo Kahkonen (1:28:24)
Lastly, Mike shares some of his general thoughts on who he would keep going forward from this San Jose Sharks roster and who is most likely to be traded. (1:36:25)
Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and Google Podcasts.
Honestly it doesn’t sound like he watches enough Sharks games to have much of an opinion here. You guys had to get him back on track a few times. Kevin Labanc, a hard worker? Lol.
We disagree with some of Mike’s trade values, that was more of our pushback. However, I found their player insights to be quite valuable, and likely not a bad barometer for how the rest of the league is seeing individual Sharks players and their tools. Also, Team 33 is comprised of 20-plus scouts, all former NHL hockey ops personnel, all who attend games in person, who compile reports on all the players. Mike is not just sharing his opinion, but the opinion of all those scouts who are watching the Sharks. At his best, I have found Labanc to be… Read more »
Overall Mike’s assessment was sobering and depressing. If Team 33 is correct, sounds as if I’ve been seriously overvaluing our potential trade chips, especially Granlund and Kahkonen. No 1sts or 2nds available. Looks like the best we can hope for is a 3rd for Duclair and maybe a 4th for Sturm? With Barabanov, Labanc, and Hoffman essentially untradeable? It was good to hear that Mike thought Ferraro and Kahkonen were good enough that we should keep them. Would Kahkonen even re-sign with the Sharks? I wonder if we could trade Kahkonen to NJ in exchange for them removing the conditions… Read more »
Hopefully there’s a playoff team with a bad player with an even worse contract than LaBanc. Would love to get LaBanc to a team that would play him in the top 9. Maybe recoup a late pick to take on deadweight.