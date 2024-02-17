Team 33 Rates Sharks’ Trade Deadline Candidates

This week on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast we have an interview with Mike Santos from Team 33, an independent scouting service that consults for NHL teams around the league.

He joins Sheng and Keegan to discuss the relative value of many of the San Jose Sharks’ players that may be available at the trade deadline. (39:20)

Before that though, we have our news of the week. (02:00)

This week, it was announced that both Hertl and Couture would be out with possibly long-term with injuries. We break down some expected timelines (or lack thereof) for both players. (02:45)

We cover the two games this week, a 1-0 loss to Winnipeg and a 6-3 win against Calgary, while touching on the play of Kaapo Kähkönen and Filip Zadina, who shined in those two games. (10:40)

Our final topic before the interview with Mike Santos, we take a dive into some of the recent comments made by Kevin Labanc. We go into the comments and why a change of scenery needs to happen for Labanc to find his game. (23:40)

Now the Mike Santos interview! (39:20)

People have been asking, what exactly is Team 33? Mike covers the structure of their scouting service and highlights some of the teams that use their services. (39:50)

Sheng and Keegan ask Mike Santos about possible trade candidates for the San Jose Sharks, and how the Team 33 scouts are rating these players, and their trade values. (45:34)

How is the rest of league seeing these players?

Anthony Duclair (47:00)

Alexander Barabanov (53:05)

Mike Hoffman (1:00:40)

Kevin Labanc (1:03:55)

Mikael Granlund (1:07:20)

Nico Sturm (1:13:40)

Mario Ferraro (1:20:30)

Kaapo Kahkonen (1:28:24)

Lastly, Mike shares some of his general thoughts on who he would keep going forward from this San Jose Sharks roster and who is most likely to be traded. (1:36:25)

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and Google Podcasts.