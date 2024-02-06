San Jose Hockey Now Podcast
Subscriber Mailbag: Ask Us Anything!
The San Jose Sharks are on their bye week…it’s time for a mailbag!
The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast will once again take your questions in a special subscriber mailbag.
Subscribers, just drop your questions in the comments below. Keegan and I will pick the best questions and answer them THIS FRIDAY (Feb. 9). Every subscriber will get at least one question answered.
Not a subscriber to the best San Jose Sharks coverage around? Subscribe to San Jose Hockey Now here — get three free months off the regular price if you subscribe for the year (Code: SHENG10), otherwise, it’s just $4.49 a month. This subscription is also your pass to the entire National Hockey Now network, from Pittsburgh Hockey Now to Colorado Hockey Now and more.
Here are a couple recent SJHN+ articles, full of insider and exclusive insight, and only for subscribers.
Danil Gushchin’s Dad Shares 10 Unexpected Facts & Pictures About His Son (+)
And if you haven’t been, make sure you’re following or subscribed to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast too!
For all things San Jose Sharks, listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and Google Podcasts.
And subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast YouTube channel, we’re trying to get over 1K subscribers!
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
Sommer Shares Hilarious Sharks Stories in AHL Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Beanpot Semifinal Observations: On Celebrini & Sharks Prospect Smith
Beanpot Semifinal Observations: On Sharks Prospects Lund, Fisher
Subscriber Mailbag: Ask Us Anything!
Mukhamadullin Talks Sharks’ Plan for Him, Making Dinner for Russian AHL All-Stars
Takeaways From Grier’s State of the Sharks Availability (+)
What’s Special About Eklund, Thrun’s Mental Makeup?
Cardwell Opening Eyes in Pro Debut
Bentz Talks Sharks’ New Cali Fin Jersey, Teases Future Looks
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn Thinks Ferraro Will Miss Time, Loves Eklund’s Game
Why Are the Barracuda So Bad?
Sharks Locker Room: Everybody’s Raving About Eklund, Vlasic a Hall of Famer?
How Can Sharks Be Competitive in 2-3 Years?
Sharks Locker Room: Eklund & Mukhamadullin Shine, But Winning Streak Snapped
Sharks Locker Room: San Jose Has Winning Record With 3 Healthy Centers
Sharks Team & Cap Info
SJHN on Facebook
Log In
Love the podcast every week! Last time I asked about if Hertl has lost a step, now that we know he hasn’t, my question is do you guys predict he will be willing to stay past this offseason to lead the sharks out of the dark or will he want to be traded? As a follow up, what would Grier need to do to convince him to stay if that’s what the sharks are wanting. Thank you!
Your pod and 32 Thoughts are my must-listens every week. So thank you for that! I’ve got some goalie questions. Lots of assumptions here so bear with me. Assuming Kahkonen isn’t traded by the deadline, I could see the Sharks wanting to run it back with the same tandem next year. What kind of contract do you see them offering him? And calling back to a previous subscriber mailbag where you talked about Thomas Speer/Nabby needing to hit on a goalie soon (i.e., show some tangible results), do you think Blackwood and Kahkonen’s relatively good play this year counts as… Read more »
Can you suggest this to Hertl: Playoff watching party with Hertl and 200 of the first fans who sign up 🙂 He gets the mic and comments on the game and chats with the fans. Everyone has “fun must be always”
Hello! I listen weekly and love the pod! I wanted to circle a couple fun questions back to the last time the sharks made the playoffs in 2019. Sheng, I wanted to know what was your thoughts on Peter DeBoer scratching Jones Donskoi in the playoffs over Michael Haley? If you even remember that haha and what the heck was running through your mind in that game 7 against Vegas!? Thank you!
Thanks for all the hard work/good content!
Retaining salary on a contract for six years seem like a really bad idea. That said we’ve seen some aggressive/crazy salary cap moves with the OEL, Suter and Parise buyouts in recent years. Would any teams be willing to make a Hertl with half retention trade that is actually worth it for SJ? I’d imagine almost everyone would love 48 at only a 4m aav, but maybe none who’d be willing to pay the price.
Who are some of the players you have mentored this season? What is your leadership style? What kind of things do you like to do outside the rink or the locker room with players whom you’ve “taken under your wing?”
How often do you have 1-on-1 with Quinn? Same with Grier? What about assistant coaches?
Hi Alex! It’s not a Q & A with Hertl, it’s a podcast mailbag. So sorry to disappoint, but it’s me answering your questions!
I remember myself and others being impressed with Felix Gagnon’s performance at the rookie tournament, and he lasted longer in training camp than expected. He’s looked good on a great QMJHL team up until he was injured Jan 20th. Do you know if the Sharks are still keeping an eye on him as an (unofficial?) prospect? Any other CHL/NCAA/European free agents the Sharks appear to be interested in, or ones you think they should consider?
Also, thank you for doing that dog photo article I requested last year! It made me smile.
What role do you think the media can play In regards to whether a player leaves or stays? I imagine if the media refers to somebody being traded is a foregone conclusion I imagine that can cause an effect of some sort.
With Eklund back at center recently, could he follow a Joe Pavelski like path? Moving back and forth between 3C and 2W to hone those skillsets, eventually moving to 2C/1W in his prime, and combine his phenomenal hockey sense with a signature skill like Pavs’ tips?
They’re very different players with different backgrounds but Pavelski represents one of the most interesting homegrown dev paths I’ve seen out of this org and I wonder if Eklund can eventually find success in a similar way.