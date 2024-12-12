Celebrini Scores Twice, Sharks Hang On To Beat Blues in Georgiev’s Debut 4-3

ST. LOUIS — The San Jose Sharks visit Enterprise Center to take on the St. Louis Blues.

Tyler Toffoli and Macklin Celebrini (twice) and Jake Walman scored, and Sharks win 4-3.

Period 1

Toffoli goal: The start that the San Jose Sharks wanted! Great forecheck effort by Kovalenko, wins the puck, finds Celebrini in front.

Dellandrea 10-9 over Walker. Pretty close though! Walker got off some good shots in the middle. Maybe Walker didn’t like that hit there from Dellandrea? That was first look. Not sure I would’ve given the fight right there if I was Ty, maybe later, Sharks going too well. 5-0 shots.

4 in: Maybe a Kostin turnover on exit, but gotta give him credit without his stick, stays engaged defensively, physical on Parayko, big shot block.

6 in: Good little adjustment by Mukhamadullin to find the shooting lane.

8 in: Another strong FC effort by Kovalenko, one-on-one against Faulk. Love.

Neighbours goal: Thought Sharks had the men back, but Neighbours uses Liljegren as a little screen. Gets Timothy reaching. Maybe a save would be nice there? Not egregious, but considering how well Sharks were playing.

9 left: Have liked Rutta’s physicality so far tonight.

7 left: Really like Wennberg there, comes up with it in DZ chaos, doesn’t rush puck out, just holds calmly. Waits for pressure to alleviate, then starts the exit.

6 left: Erratic shift for Walman, doing too much with the puck. Sharks should’ve exited a minute ago, eventually Granlund pitchforks it out, but no offense created.

Walman-Toffoli-Celebrini-Granlund-Wennberg is PP1, Liljegren-Eklund-Zetterlund-Kostin-Kunin is PP2.

Granlund big shot block on PK, goes right to room. Hope he can shake it off.

San Jose Sharks were good in this period, you’ll always take 14-4 shots, but the Blues are going to get going, you’re probably going to regret not coming out of this period with a lead.

Period 2

Granlund looks OK, he starts period on PK.

Eklund gets puck on PK, right time, right place, but think he had more rtime to clear, he rusahes iut. Contrast Wennberg. That’s youth vs, experience.

1 in: Good job by Goodrow to close on vulnerable Blue on kill. Good PK effort.

2 in: Interception high by Toffoli, good defense, after nis NZ stretch to Celebrini picked off.

Celebrini goal: Good job by Kovalenko, under duress on wall, to dig it out, hit weakside for exit. Great stretch pass by Liljegren too, 2-on-1.

5 in: Granlund line not great with puck in NZ, but credit to them, they’re right there when there’s a breakdown. On top of Blues.

6 in: Have liked Mukhamadullin tonight, one on one with Saad, NHL vet, doesn’t give in. I had heard he was looking light in AHL, but maybe that was when he was still recovering from injury. He’s not overpowering anybody, but he’s strong enough so far.

10 in: Again, after Blues post, Wennberg gets it, doesn’t panic, skates up, two Blues on him, reverse skates behind the net, then hits Walman on weakside, easy exit, instead of a forced strong side exit.

6 left: Much said about Mack, but defensive attitude. Ceci pass to him in OZ bounces off his stick in corner, he doesn’t chase it, he goes high position defensively. Love. A lot of his defensive problems, that I’ve seen, are more the obvious turnovers, doing too much with puck.

5 left: I like Shakir demanding the puck there.

3 left: Outstanding Celebrini backcheck. Granlund follows with his own. Game might be getting a little faster than the San Jose Sharks like, but good work by their centers.

2 left: Big hit by Kostin on Schenn, looked fine to me, but Holloway went out of his way to track him down, looks like Sharks get a PP. Good job by Kostin to disturb! Chance for Sharks to put foot on throat.

Brilliant Celebrini pass for Granlund partial breakaway.

Celebrini goal: This might be the best game I’ve seen him play all-around? He dominated that power play shift. That pass to Walman on the blueline in a phone booth space, whoa.

Period 3

Kostin not on the bench.

Ferraro saved a goal there on the opening shift. Imprecise Liljegren exit pass to Zetterlund. Gotta execute, can’t let up.

Schenn goal: Wennberg turnover on exit. That’s pretty much it, scrambling from there.

Walman goal: What a pass from Kovalenko! Great work by Sturm and Dellandrea to force the puck out, hard work and quick sticks. Then skill, good read by Walman to attack, does the rest. Walman has now set a career-high with 22 points in just 27 games.

Three assists for Kovalenko.

Kyrou goal: Blues bullying Sharks down low now. One of those learn to win periods.

10 left: Blues really coming on, on top of Sharks everywhere. Sharks need to play, not think.

Interesting protect the lead line from Warsofsky, Granlund faceoff in DZ, Toffoli and Celebrini at wings. Mack highlight reels through two Blues to get it into zone, to Granlund.

9 left: Need a much better play from Mukhamadullin there. Had it by himself, coming around net, Blue coming in hard on him, yes, but a forehand pass with some time and space, gotta get out at worse. Basically a two-minute DZ shift for Sharks.

5 left: Eklund gets lucky there, soft backhand NZ pass to Celebrini for rush intercepted, but Sharks back him up. I do like, he gets puck back, drives it at Binnington for faceoff. Rare OZ faceoff for Sharks.

Good job by Granlund to fight that puck out, then set up Zetterlund. Sharks need more of that.