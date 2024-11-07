San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #15: What Does Warsofsky Like About Ferraro, Rutta?
There might not be a harder job in hockey over the last two years than being a defensive defenseman on the San Jose Sharks.
So while Mario Ferraro and Jan Rutta are often the last jersey backs that you see when the Sharks give up a goal, that’s important context.
And of course, Ferraro and Rutta don’t always help themselves — they’re certainly not outstanding puck-movers, by any stretch, for example — but a deeper examination of their games requires more nuance.
Let’s start with something simple though: What does San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warosfsky see in both?
Ferraro is the Sharks’ third most-used defenseman, after Cody Ceci and Jake Walman, at 20:23 a night.
“Mario gives us everything he possibly has,” Warsofsky said. “He’s physical in his own end. Tries to stop pucks up [defensively] so we can get numbers around it. He puts his face in front of shots. He’s a good leader for us. He’s continued to improve his game in the years he’s been here, and he’s still got some improvement to go. But the big thing I like, he gives you everything he’s got.”
Rutta is San Jose’s fourth most-used blueliner at 18:35 a night.
“Jan, he’s long, he’s got a long reach. He takes away time and space. When he’s keeping his game simple, he’s really, really effective for us,” Warsofsky said. “He’s won a Stanley Cup here. It’s not like this is a guy that’s bounced around from 12 different organizations. He had a big role in Tampa when they won the Cup.”
Coaches always talk about who they can rely on, who they can trust. There are reasons why Warsofsky, and frankly, most coaches, would trust Ferraro and Rutta over the rest of the Sharks’ younger defensemen. Warsofsky isn’t utilizing the pair much differently than David Quinn did last year.
San Jose Sharks (4-8-2)
Vitek Vanecek will get the start.
Jake Walman is out with a day-to-day upper-body injury.
Warsofsky wouldn’t commit to any lines, but he did note that he’ll be running with the same 12 forwards and six defensemen as the last game.
These were lines last game:
Macklin Celebrini is back, Vanecek starts, #TheFutureIsTeal lines tonight:
Granlund-Celebrini-Toffoli
Eklund-Wennberg-Zetterlund
Kunin-W. Smith-Goodrow
Grundstrom-Sturm-Dellandrea
Ferraro-Ceci
Thompson-Rutta
Thrun-Liljegren
Vanecek
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 6, 2024
Givani Smith and Klim Kostin will be scratched.
Minnesota Wild (8-2-2)
#mnwild lines from skate. Chisholm in for Merrill, Milne not in rushes
Kaprizov-Rossi-Zuccarello
Johansson-Eriksson Ek-Boldy
Foligno-Gaudreau-Hartman
Trenin-Khusnutdinov-Lauko
Brodin-Spurgeon
Middleton-Faber
Chisholm-Bogosian
— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 7, 2024
Fleury starting tonight for #mnwild, meaning Gustavsson likely tomorrow in Anaheim
— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 7, 2024
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild is 7:30 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
No Walman again? WTF?
Lends credence to Joseph’s conjecture yesterday that he was hurt more than he let on…
I just don’t understand Ferraro. It says a lot that when asked what he likes about the player, the best the guy’s coach can say is ‘he tries hard and blocks shots’. Heck of a lot more goes into being an NHL player than that. Mario has received more than enough opportunity when compared to so many other struggling NHL defenders, time to try something new.
He gives it everything he’s got, unfortunately one of the things he’s got is hands like feet.
Long Jan Rutta.
I feel like its been over a decade since the stats guys proved that moving the puck out of the zone and maintaining possesion was far more valuable than blocking shots. How did we get back to old school hockey thinking? To play in the nhl today you have to play the puck.
By this reasoning, is Tampa winning Cups with Rutta despite him? It takes many parts to make winner. On defense, the hardest valuable thing to probably acquire is a puck-mover who defends at least adequately. The easiest valuable thing to acquire is probably reliable defensive d-man like Rutta and Ferraro (or Ceci). But I believe you need both to win. I don’t think you’re winning the Cup with 6 Sam Girards (using the most extreme case). The Sharks acquired (and kept) what they could do to keep their defense competitive, the “hard” defenders. The other stuff, the puck-movers who can… Read more »
I just feel like Ferraro feels rushed to make the pass, he should leave his defensive game alone but when it comes to offense and making plays he just needs to take a breath and let the game come to him. It’s like he hasn’t learned to turn off that GO GO GO, I’m optimistic that he eventually figures it out in that regard. Not saying he’s gonna be Cale Makar obvs, but hey, he was an important D partner to Makar’s early pre-NHL success
It is not so much either one, not bringing a quality needed, rather pairing them together. Giving them a complimentary player and not doubling down. Sure they can make it tough, but when other team keeps it in zone for 1-2 min. What does that matter, they get tired and then their defense gets worse.
but spliting them seems to be coming, just not getting a Prime Ruta, though think he is a better 2nd half of season guy; and a great pro for you glings