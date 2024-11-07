Preview/Lines #15: What Does Warsofsky Like About Ferraro, Rutta?

There might not be a harder job in hockey over the last two years than being a defensive defenseman on the San Jose Sharks.

So while Mario Ferraro and Jan Rutta are often the last jersey backs that you see when the Sharks give up a goal, that’s important context.

And of course, Ferraro and Rutta don’t always help themselves — they’re certainly not outstanding puck-movers, by any stretch, for example — but a deeper examination of their games requires more nuance.

Let’s start with something simple though: What does San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warosfsky see in both?

Ferraro is the Sharks’ third most-used defenseman, after Cody Ceci and Jake Walman, at 20:23 a night.

“Mario gives us everything he possibly has,” Warsofsky said. “He’s physical in his own end. Tries to stop pucks up [defensively] so we can get numbers around it. He puts his face in front of shots. He’s a good leader for us. He’s continued to improve his game in the years he’s been here, and he’s still got some improvement to go. But the big thing I like, he gives you everything he’s got.”

Rutta is San Jose’s fourth most-used blueliner at 18:35 a night.

“Jan, he’s long, he’s got a long reach. He takes away time and space. When he’s keeping his game simple, he’s really, really effective for us,” Warsofsky said. “He’s won a Stanley Cup here. It’s not like this is a guy that’s bounced around from 12 different organizations. He had a big role in Tampa when they won the Cup.”

Coaches always talk about who they can rely on, who they can trust. There are reasons why Warsofsky, and frankly, most coaches, would trust Ferraro and Rutta over the rest of the Sharks’ younger defensemen. Warsofsky isn’t utilizing the pair much differently than David Quinn did last year.

San Jose Sharks (4-8-2)

Vitek Vanecek will get the start.

Jake Walman is out with a day-to-day upper-body injury.

Warsofsky wouldn’t commit to any lines, but he did note that he’ll be running with the same 12 forwards and six defensemen as the last game.

These were lines last game:

Macklin Celebrini is back, Vanecek starts, #TheFutureIsTeal lines tonight: Granlund-Celebrini-Toffoli

Eklund-Wennberg-Zetterlund

Kunin-W. Smith-Goodrow

Grundstrom-Sturm-Dellandrea Ferraro-Ceci

Thompson-Rutta

Thrun-Liljegren Vanecek — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 6, 2024

Givani Smith and Klim Kostin will be scratched.

Minnesota Wild (8-2-2)

#mnwild lines from skate. Chisholm in for Merrill, Milne not in rushes Kaprizov-Rossi-Zuccarello

Johansson-Eriksson Ek-Boldy

Foligno-Gaudreau-Hartman

Trenin-Khusnutdinov-Lauko Brodin-Spurgeon

Middleton-Faber

Chisholm-Bogosian — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 7, 2024

Fleury starting tonight for #mnwild, meaning Gustavsson likely tomorrow in Anaheim — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 7, 2024

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild is 7:30 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.