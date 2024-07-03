Quentin Musty’s Goal: ‘Make the Team’

Quentin Musty, always, wants to make the team.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2023 26th-overall selection scored 43 goals and 102 points in 53 games with the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves. Before that campaign, Musty remained with the Sharks through a majority of training camp, slotted into a preseason game, and inked an entry-level contract.

Like last year, because he’s a CHL draft pick and under 20, Musty’s only options are return to the OHL or make the NHL.

In his media availability at development camp, the 18-year-old discussed his lofty goals for training camp, assessment of the San Jose Sharks’ recent draft picks, and praise for the Sharks’ NHL and development coaching staffs.

Musty, on his goals and expectations for camp:

My goal last year, but even more this year, is to make the team. Coming into any camp, you want to make the team. So, that’s my goal here, just trying to learn everything. I’m trying to learn how to become a Shark. That’s my goal here and then coming back for main camp.

Musty, on how he feels at his second development camp:

A little more comfortable. Coming in, you didn’t experience anything like this. Which was last year for me. I know a lot of faces here, getting to know names. So, slightly more comfortable. It’s not easier, but mentally it’s easier going around things in the gym and on the ice. It’s just a little more stress free.

Musty, on first-rounders Macklin Celebrini and Sam Dickinson:

More than anything, getting to hang out with them these last couple days, playing against them, being around them, they’re great kids. They’re fun to be around. Obviously, exceptional hockey players. Especially, Macklin doing what he did this year.

Dickinson, great player, played against him a lot. Two-way guy: he’s got a lot of offense and a lot of defense. Pretty special players, both of them. It’s been fun. I haven’t gotten to watch [Celebrini] too much because he’s on the other team, but sounds like he’s really good out there and fun to watch.

Musty, on Joe Thornton and other coaches at development camp:

Any coach you’re out there with, you want to listen. But, those guys make it a lot easier to take information in. They went through it. Two of the greatest players to play here, even in the NHL. It’s fun to see them out there, and still in awe.

Especially being from Buffalo, seeing Ryan Miller and guys like that out there, it’s big. You can learn from anyone on that ice at any given moment.

Musty, on his Buffalo Sabres and Ryan Miller fandom:

I had season tickets to Sabres games growing up. One of the greatest goalies ever, in my opinion. Especially being from Buffalo area, probably my favorite goalie of all time. So, it’s pretty cool seeing him here. My parents saw when he got a job here, they were pretty excited. It’s cool to see him around.

Musty, on new San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky:

I haven’t really seen him too much around here. Last year, him being here, he was a great guy to me and taught me a lot in the time I was here for training camp and preseason. He was great to me. I don’t think I’ve seen a lot of him this week. Looking forward to seeing him.