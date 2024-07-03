Edstrom on All the Swedes With Sharks, How He Found Out About Hertl Trade

David Edstrom talked to San Jose media for the first time since the Tomas Hertl trade.

Edstrom, traded with a 2025 first-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights for Hertl and other assets at the Trade Deadline, put up seven goals and 19 points in 44 SHL games last season. The 6-foot-3 Swede is one of many top center prospects the Sharks have accumulated throughout their rebuild.

Edstrom says he will go back to SHL for one more year, then come over — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 3, 2024

A la Filip Bystedt, Edstrom could come over after his SHL season concludes for a quick cameo with the San Jose Barracuda. The youngster already has his entry-level contract, which he signed with the Vegas Golden Knights last summer.

In his first media availability with San Jose Sharks media, the 19-year-old talked about his trade to the Sharks, what he wants to improve heading into next season, and excitement to be part of the Sharks’ rebuild.

Edstrom, on finding out he was traded to the San Jose Sharks:

I was at home with my girlfriend. It was a Friday; I had a game on Saturday. It was 7 p.m., I got a call from my agent. He told me that the trade might to go through. Two hours later, I got the call from the GM in Vegas and Mike Grier in San Jose. So, that was how I got through it.

Edstrom, on his thoughts on coming to San Jose:

I think it’s a good step for me. It’s an organization that’s in a rebuild. They want the young guys to develop and want to build a team around them. So, I think this is a good opportunity for me to take the next step.

Edstrom, on returning to the SHL for one more year:

I’m still so young and I have a lot of stuff that I need to develop and learn. So, one more season in Sweden. For me, I think it’s good for my development.

Edstorm, on the many Swedes in the San Jose Sharks organization:

It’s nice. I know many of them since before. Some say it’s the new Swedish team.

Edstrom, on what he needs to improve:

Firstly, my skating is something I’m working on, and I’m here to work on [it too]. Also, to be strong on the puck, be more creative. My skating and be strong on the puck.

Edstrom on playing with Quentin Musty and Will Smith (Smith defeated Edstrom in the World Junior Championship Final):

Really skilled guys. Met them before and it’s nice to play on their team this time.