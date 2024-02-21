Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Sharks Will Know More About Mukhamadullin, Gushchin Injuries by End of Week

Published

7 hours ago

on

Credit: Hockey Shots/Dean Tait

Shakir Mukhamadullin is injured.

The star San Jose Sharks prospect missed his second-straight AHL game tonight, a 5-4 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

After the game, San Jose Barracuda head John McCarthy said that Mukhamadullin has an upper-body injury: “They’re still talking about it. We should know more by the end of the week.”

Mukhamadullin last played on Feb. 15, a 4-0 loss to Coachella Valley. He appeared to finish that contest with no obvious injury.

Hopefully, Mukhamadullin’s injury is minor. The Cuda, still trying to make a desperation playoff push, are 10 points back with 23 games to go, and will need all the help that they can get.

Losing their top offensive defenseman and their lone AHL All-Star won’t help.

Speaking of, Danil Gushchin was supposed to appear in the AHL All-Star Game on Feb. 5, but hasn’t played since last January because of an upper-body injury.

“Same deal kind of [like Mukhamadullin],” McCarthy said, “we should know more by the end of the week.”

The top San Jose Sharks prospect is second on the Cuda with 37 points in 39 games, and hasn’t played since Jan. 26.

He may have had a setback. Barracuda announcer Nick Nollenberger had reported earlier in the month that the playmaking winger could return soon.

Instead?

“Mostly off-ice right now,” McCarthy said of Gushchin’s activity level at the moment.

Finally, McCarthy addressed the continued absence of Eetu Makiniemi, who hasn’t played since Jan. 26.

On Feb. 10, San Jose Hockey Now was told that Makiniemi was ill. It was also stressed that Makiniemi’s injury was not related at all to his recent hip troubles.

McCarthy reiterated, 11 days later, that the San Jose Sharks goaltending prospect is still ill, and that this prolonged absence has nothing to do with his hip.

That’s a very long illness, and bears investigating.

Special thanks to Marko Ukalovic for his help with this article.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

All the San Jose Sharks news that's fit to print

Enter your email to get the best Sharks coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously