Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Misa Going on AHL Conditioning Loan

Published

8 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Derek Bahn

Michael Misa is going to the AHL.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky announced that the 2025 No. 2 pick, out since Nov. 5 with a lower-body injury, will be going to the AHL on a conditioning loan.

Misa is expected to make his AHL debut for the San Jose Barracuda on Friday against the Tucson Roadrunners. The 18-year-old center is also projected to play on Saturday against the Roadrunners.

“It’s going to be good for him, go down there, touch the puck. You got to respect that league. It’s not as easy as everyone thinks, you’re gonna walk in there and just start lighting up the scoresheet,” the San Jose Sharks bench boss said. “It’s a challenging league. It’s a heavy league. It’s an older league, it’s getting a little bit younger, but there’s some guys that play hard, that are fighting at 30 years old to maybe get their first [NHL game].”

An AHL conditioning loan is two weeks.

Per PuckPedia, because Misa was on IR at time of his AHL conditioning loan, he won’t count against the San Jose Sharks’ 23-man roster, unlike Vincent Iorio, who counted against the NHL roster when he was in the AHL for a conditioning stint recently.

Potentially in the cards for Misa, also, is joining Team Canada for the 2026 World Junior Championships. Canada begins their World Juniors training camp on Dec. 12. The tourney begins on Dec. 26 in Minnesota.

Related Topics:
6 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zeke

the ‘NHL roster to IR to ‘Cuda for conditioning to NHL roster’ cycle continues, albeit Misa likely gets an added detour to the World Juniors.

Be interesting to see if the chemistry with Misa and Chernyshov rekindles in this short stint

1
Reply
mknepper

Very interested

1
Reply
Joseph

Curious if they’ll get the chance. Feels like it would send the wrong message to break up the Chernyshov – Bystedt – Musty line, but I really want to see Misa center those two wingers.

2
Reply
Rothgar

Yeah, if I’m Bystedt, I’d be a little pissed about Misa stealing my wingers. 😉

JMac has some decisions to make…

0
Reply
Zeke

There’s enough wingers to go around, with Huntington, Cardwell and Lund.

At the NHL level, its more likely Bystedt (3rd line) plays with Cardwell and/or Lund than with Musty and/or Chernyshov (1st or 2nd line).

0
Reply
Clark

Well that kicks the can a little further down the road. Hope he tears up the AHL and World Juniors

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating