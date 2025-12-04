What Can Young Sharks Learn From Orlov? (+)

Dmitry Orlov has brought a lot to the San Jose Sharks’ blueline — and his contributions don’t end on the ice.

A 14-year veteran of the NHL, Orlov has seen what leads to success. He spent much of his career playing alongside his countryman Alex Ovechkin for the Washington Capitals, winning the 2018 Stanley Cup. Orlov was a major part of that team, their No. 2 defenseman playing in 106 games between the regular season and playoffs during that campaign. So far, that experience has proved invaluable for the Sharks during the veteran’s first season in teal.

Orlov, who signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Sharks as an unrestricted free agent, brings poise, a calming presence to those around him, and physicality along with his Stanley Cup pedigree.

How’s he impacted the Sharks on and off the ice? Shakir Mukhamadullin, Yaroslav Askarov, Mario Ferraro, Vincent Iorio, Sam Dickinson, and Ryan Warsofsky praised Orlov.