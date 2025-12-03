Preview/Lines #28: Askarov on Facing Ovechkin, Iorio Excited To Play Caps, Ostapchuk “Nicked Up”

This will actually be Yaroslav Askarov’s second game against Russian legend Alex Ovechkin.

The star San Jose Sharks rookie said Ovechkin was the NHL player that he was most excited to face coming into the league.

But Askarov’s first game against Ovechkin was a happy memory.

On Dec. 30, 2023, Askarov netted the first NHL win of his career in his third appearance, a 3-1 Nashville Predators’ victory over the Caps.

“He and [Evgeni Kuznetsov] were playing, and it was so nice to beat them,” he recalled.

This time though, Askarov is just focused on the W.

“I was super-excited,” the 23-year-old admitted. “Now, it’s more like keep focused on [getting] two points.”

San Jose Sharks (13-11-3)

Askarov will start.

Alex Wennberg, who missed practice on Tuesday, is probable for Wednesday night. He participated in an optional morning skate today.

Iorio, claimed off waivers from the Washington Capitals in October, will slide in for Shakir Mukhamadullin.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun. I’ve had a lot of really good memories there in Hershey last three years, and with Washington too,” the two-time Calder Cup winner said. “See some familiar faces, for sure. Just gonna treat it like another game.”

Warsofsky also said that Zack Ostapchuk is dealing with a minor lower-body injury: “He’s a little nicked up, so he didn’t play last game, probably available tonight, but keeping an eye on it.”

If Wennberg can’t play, it sounds like Ostapchuk would come in.

Jeff Skinner, who hasn’t played since Nov. 13, has practiced with the Sharks for the last two days, but he’s not an option tonight: “We wanted to give Skinner another day here.”

Washington Capitals (16-9-2)

Head coach Spencer Carbery will speak about two hours before the game.

This is how the Caps lined up yesterday in a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.