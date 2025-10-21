Smith, Celebrini Talk About Judi Jupiter TikTok

Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini have gone viral on TikTok twice for lip-synced videos on Smith’s account, now adorned with both of their initials “wcpsmrc”.

But this time, they were caught on the street in Manhattan by TikToker @JudiJupiter in a video that has garnered over 200,000 views (and counting) in about 16 hours.

“Super random. I’ve had the video sent to me a bunch of times. She didn’t even know if she was going to post it, that’s what she said,” Smith said about the encounter. “She ended up posting it, and now it’s going viral.”

i cannot stop laughing holy shit this crossover literally what is going on pic.twitter.com/I3gFUwAtQ2 — lou! 🧸 (@lousleafss) October 21, 2025

Jupiter, who has over 180,000 followers, finds young, attractive people in New York. She films as she asks them questions and narrates about how beautiful they are.

Celebrini and Smith fit that mold for Jupiter, who called them “real babes” as they sat on the side of the street.

Jupiter also had the players stand up and spin – a common feature of her videos.

“We’re going to see what real athletes look like,” she said. “Wow. Now these are perfect specimens. They’re athletes. These are like Olympians.”

The San Jose Sharks joked about the encounter on X on Tuesday morning.

“So we stood up, and then she made us spin.” -Macklin probably pic.twitter.com/7Uwq8mwHi4 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 21, 2025

The San Jose Sharks stars were waiting to go to dinner at well-known Italian restaurant Carbone in Greenwich Village when Jupiter approached them and started talking. Smith said neither of them knew who she was, and vice versa, Jupiter did not know who the two NHL’ers were when she approached.

The TikToker also confirmed Smith and Celebrini’s single relationship status with them in the video, asking Smith about San Jose: “How are the women? Gorgeous?”

She told her followers, “Now don’t blow up their Gmails, but come on, girls and guys.”

In the caption, Jupiter also teased four total videos she filmed – Smith said some of them were different than the one posted.

Jupiter is beloved by her followers for her somewhat awkward videos, and she occasionally finds celebrities and influencers in New York City. Her video of pop star Sabrina Carpenter on the street last August went viral to the tune of 9.9 million views and 1.2 million likes.

Celebrini and Smith didn’t seem to know what to think of the interaction with Jupiter, but they were polite nonetheless.

“It was, for sure, different. I don’t think I’ve ever had that kind of encounter before,” Celebrini said.