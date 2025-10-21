Sorry, Broadway Fans: Reaves Only Likes “Book of Mormon”

ELMONT, N.Y. — Sorry, Broadway fans.

Ryan Reaves, despite having watched “Book of Mormon” seven times, is not a musical enthusiast.

“Book of Mormon, Book of Mormon, and Book of Mormon,” Reaves said, when asked his top-three Broadway shows. The San Jose Sharks enforcer wasn’t sure if he had even gone to another Broadway show in his life.

On Sunday, the San Jose Sharks, as a team, watched “Book of Mormon” in New York City. The next day, when asked who the Broadway fan on the team was, Macklin Celebrini and Ty Dellandrea revealed that Reaves had seen “Book of Mormon” seven times.

A lot of #SJSharks went to Book of Mormon yesterday. "It was great," Celebrini said. He and Dellandrea noted that Reaves is the big Broadway guy on the team, Reaves has seen it 7 times — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 20, 2025

But Reaves, it turns out, is simply a fan of one show, instead of theater in general.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t even have gone to that if it wasn’t made by the creators of South Park,” Reaves said. “I’m not a musical kind of a guy, but I’m a huge South Park fan.”

“Book of Mormon” is a profane, irreverent musical from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, creators of the equally-controversial “South Park”.

“The first time I saw it, I saw it twice in a week, because the traveling one happened to be in two cities I was in, and I’ve seen it like every other year since then,” the ex-New York Rangers winger said. “It’s the first time I’ve taken a full squad, me and [Barclay Goodrow] went when we played here with our girls, and then I’ve just seen it traveling a bunch. I’ve seen it in [hometown] Winnipeg a few times.”

You’ll excuse his San Jose Sharks teammates for the mistake: I guess for an NHL player, seeing any Broadway show seven times makes you a Broadway super-fan.

“It’s just South Park humor,” Reaves said. “I love South Park.”