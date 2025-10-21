Connect with us

Sorry, Broadway Fans: Reaves Only Likes “Book of Mormon”

8 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

ELMONT, N.Y. — Sorry, Broadway fans.

Ryan Reaves, despite having watched “Book of Mormon” seven times, is not a musical enthusiast.

“Book of Mormon, Book of Mormon, and Book of Mormon,” Reaves said, when asked his top-three Broadway shows. The San Jose Sharks enforcer wasn’t sure if he had even gone to another Broadway show in his life.

On Sunday, the San Jose Sharks, as a team, watched “Book of Mormon” in New York City. The next day, when asked who the Broadway fan on the team was, Macklin Celebrini and Ty Dellandrea revealed that Reaves had seen “Book of Mormon” seven times.

But Reaves, it turns out, is simply a fan of one show, instead of theater in general.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t even have gone to that if it wasn’t made by the creators of South Park,” Reaves said. “I’m not a musical kind of a guy, but I’m a huge South Park fan.”

“Book of Mormon” is a profane, irreverent musical from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, creators of the equally-controversial “South Park”.

“The first time I saw it, I saw it twice in a week, because the traveling one happened to be in two cities I was in, and I’ve seen it like every other year since then,” the ex-New York Rangers winger said. “It’s the first time I’ve taken a full squad, me and [Barclay Goodrow] went when we played here with our girls, and then I’ve just seen it traveling a bunch. I’ve seen it in [hometown] Winnipeg a few times.”

You’ll excuse his San Jose Sharks teammates for the mistake: I guess for an NHL player, seeing any Broadway show seven times makes you a Broadway super-fan.

“It’s just South Park humor,” Reaves said. “I love South Park.”

Just Steve

I’ve never seen the Broadway show but loved that episode of South Park – I can’t help but hear the “Dumb dumb dumb…” background “music” anytime I hear anyone mention Mormons.

Joseph

My grandmother was raised Mormon, and that episode was basically her Citizen Kane. Never saw her so tickled by anything.

Chum Bucket

I would enjoy an alternate universe where a theatre loving NHL enforcer is on our team

David Gotlieb

I bet he would love Spamalot

