Misa Scores 1st NHL Point, But Sharks Lose 6th Straight

ELMONT, N.Y. — The San Jose Sharks visit UBS Arena to take on the New York Islanders.

Collin Graf and Adam Gaudette and Macklin Celebrini scored, but the Sharks lost 4-3.

Period 1

3 in: Crafty high-to-middle Orlov to Celebrini pass. Need more of that puck-moving.

4 in: Interception by Orlov, and he jumps up with Gaudette. Good start for him.

San Jose Sharks off to a quick start, carrying momentum from Penguins’ game. Continuing trend of aggressive forecheck, insistent backcheck.

Ferraro penalty: He doesn’t like it, but regardless, momentum swing here. Sharks up 6-1 shots. Need a kill.

Graf goal: That’s momentum! Honestly careless pass by Barzal on PP entry. But credit to Dellandra who jumps on the errant pass, Graf for driving the center lane and holding off Drouin.

8 in: PK’er Goodrow forechecking, takes it from DeAngelo. Isles sleepwalking a little.

Horvat goal: But that’s how you respond. Gorgeous Barzal backhand pass through clogged slot, Horvat on flank wires a perfect PP shot.

Cizikas goal: The trials of a young D. Dickinson simply can’t let that happen in that spot. He’s trying to be patient with puck, but a forechecker stick on stick when Dickinson makes his move. Gotta shake it off.

9 left: Misa hungry on puck as Isles try to exit, forces turnover.

7 left: Skinner insistent puck battle win on I think Mayfield.

Gaudette goal: Great work by Dickinson to pinch and keep the puck in. Brilliant passes by Graf, then Misa. Misa’s first. NHL point!

5 left: Celebrini just pants Pelech for puck, the vet D had no idea what hit him on forecheck. Then Skinner with real puck hunger, all over puck, bats the puck mid-air right at Sorokin, looks like a Michigan.

2 left: Gaudette does too much with the puck high on PP, puts Dickinson in a defensive posture, Dickinson takes a penalty on Pageau.

Heineman goal: Heineman forces it in, does he kick Askarov’s pad? Appears to be a review and not a challenge. They call it good. Remenda stresses that the PK does not collapse on Heineman. Maybe you want Askarov to be stronger with his pad there? Apparently puck went in before “kick”.

San Jose Sharks 16-7 shots and still can’t grab a lead. Man…

Period 2

4 in: Another solid shift from the third line, Gaudette won’t allow an exit. Then Gaudette in front, Graf pass, he’s been great, big stop.

Schaefer goal: Askarov makes a big stop on one side, but on other side, it’s a slow pick-up on Schaefer. While Schaefer wasn’t Leddy’s guy initially, think he’s got to get on his horse there. It was a 2-on-3 down-low and Isles still scored. Wennberg went down to block pass but Duclair was quick to shovel the puck in front, and no one had the No. 1 pick.

9 left: PP2 not winning the dump-and-chase battles.

8 left: This the game right here? Great Dellandrea pass to Toffoli jumping on, crossbar then post. Then Desharnais takes a penalty. Not blaming Askarov for all of four goals on 17 shots, but the San Jose Sharks need a hero now.

Big saves by Askarov on this PK. Next, need a big goal.

5 left: Smith found Dickinson for a slot one-timer, big stop.

3 left: Not a good-looking defensive switch backcheck between Orlov and Celebrini.

Period 3

3 in: Ferraro turn-around pass in NZ wall, hits Skinner is stride walking down slot. Shot high.

4 in: Not killing them, but three straight puck touches by Dickinson-Desharnais loses an OZ faceoff win. It happens, yes. But the Sharks, down, need some precision. Dickinson high in OZ, tries to corral puck, but Islanders winger on top of him. Feels like maybe he thought he had more time. Then Desharnais on consecutive plays doesn’t make that next play.

8 in: Good zone time by Wennberg line and Desharnais pounds shots here.

Celebrini goal: Starts with Leddy patience with puck in DZ, waits for the line change. Smith takes it, 1-on-4, I like his dump-in decision, he doesn’t win it, but frantic Ferraro wins it on the pinch, give it to Orlov, who finds Celebrini in a soft spot. Celebrini just beats Sorokin. A lot of credit to Ferraro and Orlov here. Ferraro with hustle, Orlov with the patience, doesn’t rush puck to Celebrini.

8 left: PP1 passing too much, PP2 can’t really get set up. Two different sets of problems. Big Askarov save at end of San Jose Sharks power play, not sure what happened on Wennberg entry, maybe Wennberg fumbled and puck went into Dickinson’s skate.

1 left: Orlov by himself up high, 3 Isles around him, felt like he needed more support from his teammates (understandably hungry to score).