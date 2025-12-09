San Jose Sharks
Celebrini’s MVP Case: Besides Offense, How’s Sharks Teen Phenom Dominating?
PHILADELPHIA — Macklin Celebrini may not want to hear it, but he’s having a season for the ages.
The 19-year-old is on pace for 41 goals and 118 points. The last teenager to score that many points in a year was 19-year-old Sidney Crosby with 120 points in 2006-07.
Celebrini literally means everything to the San Jose Sharks: He’s got 43 points, meaning he’s been directly involved in 50.6 percent of the team’s 85 goals. Just in comparison, Nathan MacKinnon, who leads the NHL with 49 points, is credited for 42.6 percent of the league-leading Colorado Avalanche’s offense.
If Celebrini keeps this kind of involvement up, it will be literal history.
Macklin Celebrini has factored on an NHL-high 50.0% of team goals this season. Only 4 players in the modern era have been involved in more than 50.0% of team goals in a season:
Wayne Gretzky 3x
Mario Lemieux 2x
Connor McDavid 2x
Jaromir Jagr pic.twitter.com/dVPKLChBbg
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 4, 2025
But Celebrini is doing so much more than producing offense.
He’s second in the NHL with those 43 points, and according to Stathletes, he’s also among the league leaders in a variety of two-way statistics.
“You see all the offensive production, how good he is there,” Alex Wennberg said. “You kind of forget how good of a job he does defensively as well.”
That’s why, in the opinion of this awards voter, if Celebrini can sustain his elite two-way play and drag the surprising Sharks into the playoffs, he would be a deserving Hart Trophy winner. As of Dec. 8, San Jose is tied for the last wild card berth in the Western Conference.
Simply put, is there any player more valuable to his team than Celebrini?
