Mukhamadullin Candid About His Confidence, Last Season’s Surgery, Who’s Keeping Him Positive (+)

6 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

PHILADELPHIA — Shakir Mukhamadullin’s confidence is certainly shaken.

Mukhamadullin, on the verge of his fourth-straight healthy scratch, spoke one-on-one with San Jose Hockey Now after San Jose Sharks’ morning skate on Tuesday.

The top prospect shared what the coaching staff’s message has been to him through these scratches, if he agrees, and who’s been keeping his confidence up in these hard times.

“Kind of hard right now to stay [confident] because you’re not playing,” Mukhamadullin said. “I’m gonna find a way to stay [confident] every game, and when I come back, make sure I play my best game.”

Here’s the full interview.

