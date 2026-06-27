Stenberg Excited To Join Sharks, Believes He’s NHL-Ready

Ivar Stenberg says he is ready to be in the NHL next season.

After being drafted No. 2 overall by the San Jose Sharks, he becomes yet another another big-name, highly-skilled player in their under-23 group.

“They have something really good going on, so super happy to join a special group,” Stenberg said.

The 5-foot-11 left-handed winger spent most of his season playing in the top league in Sweden for Frolunda HC. In 43 games, he put up 11 goals and 22 assists, for the third-best D+0 campaign in league history. He also played for the senior national team at the World Championships in May, where he recorded four goals and four assists in eight games. That point-per-game pace also sits among the highest for a D+0 in modern history.

After he was drafted, he received calls from San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier, Macklin Celebrini, and fellow Swede Alex Wennberg.

“It’s always nice to have some Swedes around you, so you can talk your own language and stuff like that. I think he can help me,” Stenberg said.

Stenberg spoke about his SHL experience, Mike Grier, what type of player he is, and more.

On what type of player he is…

I’m a good offensive hockey player with good hockey IQ, works really hard and can play all over the ice, and the coach can put me in every situation.

On the lining in his suit jacket being photos of his brother Otto getting drafted three years ago…

He has helped me a lot, because [he knows] what I’m going through, and [he has] seen it before, so I think he helped me a lot.

On who was at the Draft with him…

My mom and dad, two parents, two brothers, and then my two cousins, their parents, and my mom’s parents.

On the benefit of having played in the SHL this season…

Just being around older guys who have played the game a long time, that’s helped you see how they work every day, how they take care of their body, what they eat, and stuff like that. It’s helped me.

On potentially being on a line with Macklin Celebrini…

That would be [great]. Just give him the puck, he will [take care of] it. He’s a special player.

They seated Stenberg next to his future captain pic.twitter.com/UQS5CPE0pC — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 27, 2026

On what he wants to work on to make sure he makes the NHL this fall…

Work on everything, train with good guys, good coaches, and try to prepare me [to be] as good as I can.

On speaking with San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier…

We had a dinner in Buffalo at the Combine, just to get to know me and get to know the organization. Now when he called me, he was happy and he was excited to see me next week.