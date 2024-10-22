San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #7: Thompson Gets Another Shot, Warsofsky Looking for Sharks Goalie To Step Up
ANAHEIM — Jack Thompson will get another look.
The 22-year-old prospect, who slid in for veteran Matt Benning on Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche, impressed San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky.
“I thought he moved pucks really well. He tried to be hard defensively. He was engaged in the game. His puck decisions were good,” Warsofsky said. “I think he earned himself another chance tonight.”
This road trip is a big spot for Thompson, who had a solid training camp, to show that he belongs in an NHL line-up.
The Sharks are getting reinforcements in the shape (and size) of Shakir Mukhamadullin soon. The top prospect, who missed all of training camp with a lower-body injury, is starting his 2024-25 campaign with the San Jose Barracuda, starting Friday against the Henderson Silver Knights.
He’s going to be with the Sharks sooner than later, so the big club’s defensive room is about to get a bit crowded.
San Jose Sharks (0-4-2)
Mackenzie Blackwood will start.
“Both of them have been pretty solid,” Warsfosky said of Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek.
However, neither has distinguished himself. Blackwood has an .875 Save % and Vanecek has an .888.
“They would probably tell you the same thing, right?” Warsofsky intimated. “They want to help our team win hockey games, and there’s a competition between the two of them.”
Warsofsky did confirm that William Eklund “will go up” in the line-up, likely with Mikael Granlund and Tyler Toffoli.
Warsofsky also confirmed that Will Smith will center Barclay Goodrow and Luke Kunin, that Klim Kostin will take Carl Grundstrom’s spot on the fourth line.
Givani Smith and Benning will not draw back in.
The San Jose Sharks had an optional morning skate in Anaheim, so based on clues from Warsofsky’s AM availability, lines should look like this:
Eklund-Granlund-Toffoli
Gushchin-Wennberg-Zetterlund
Kunin-W. Smith- Goodrow
Kostin-Sturm-Dellandrea
Walman-Ceci
Ferraro-Rutta
Thrun-Thompson
Anaheim Ducks (2-2-1)
Optional skate this morning, but most likely some line shuffling tonight based on yesterday’s practice.
Quotes from new dad of two Frank Vatrano + head coach Greg Cronin on Mason McTavish and his new line ⤵️#FlyTogether @TheHockeyNews https://t.co/jkusQh1Rau
— Derek Lee (@Derek_Lee27) October 22, 2024
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks is 7:15 PM PT at Honda Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Much better looking lines – Gushin on the second line where he belongs
Keep in mind, just projected. Warsofsky doesn’t love telling us every line. But can piece it together with context clues and fact that Sharks played reasonably well last game
Goalies have been put on notice by Askarov dominating the AHL so far. That Cuda team getting Bords and Shakir now too might make for some double digit blowouts.
Johnny Mac better put together the BBC line: Bords-Bystedt-Cardsy. I foresee good things with this trio. Definite GaG ability. Do it JMac!
Muhk will get his legs back for a few games in the A, then up to the Sharks to hopefully rid us of Rutta or Mario, either one as both have been terrible.
Tbh, the way he’s been playing and taking penalties I feel Rutta should be on thin ice