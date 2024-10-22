Preview/Lines #7: Thompson Gets Another Shot, Warsofsky Looking for Sharks Goalie To Step Up

ANAHEIM — Jack Thompson will get another look.

The 22-year-old prospect, who slid in for veteran Matt Benning on Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche, impressed San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

“I thought he moved pucks really well. He tried to be hard defensively. He was engaged in the game. His puck decisions were good,” Warsofsky said. “I think he earned himself another chance tonight.”

This road trip is a big spot for Thompson, who had a solid training camp, to show that he belongs in an NHL line-up.

The Sharks are getting reinforcements in the shape (and size) of Shakir Mukhamadullin soon. The top prospect, who missed all of training camp with a lower-body injury, is starting his 2024-25 campaign with the San Jose Barracuda, starting Friday against the Henderson Silver Knights.

He’s going to be with the Sharks sooner than later, so the big club’s defensive room is about to get a bit crowded.

San Jose Sharks (0-4-2)

Mackenzie Blackwood will start.

“Both of them have been pretty solid,” Warsfosky said of Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek.

However, neither has distinguished himself. Blackwood has an .875 Save % and Vanecek has an .888.

“They would probably tell you the same thing, right?” Warsofsky intimated. “They want to help our team win hockey games, and there’s a competition between the two of them.”

Warsofsky did confirm that William Eklund “will go up” in the line-up, likely with Mikael Granlund and Tyler Toffoli.

Warsofsky also confirmed that Will Smith will center Barclay Goodrow and Luke Kunin, that Klim Kostin will take Carl Grundstrom’s spot on the fourth line.

Givani Smith and Benning will not draw back in.

The San Jose Sharks had an optional morning skate in Anaheim, so based on clues from Warsofsky’s AM availability, lines should look like this:

Eklund-Granlund-Toffoli

Gushchin-Wennberg-Zetterlund

Kunin-W. Smith- Goodrow

Kostin-Sturm-Dellandrea

Walman-Ceci

Ferraro-Rutta

Thrun-Thompson

Anaheim Ducks (2-2-1)

Optional skate this morning, but most likely some line shuffling tonight based on yesterday’s practice. Quotes from new dad of two Frank Vatrano + head coach Greg Cronin on Mason McTavish and his new line ⤵️#FlyTogether ⁦@TheHockeyNews⁩ https://t.co/jkusQh1Rau — Derek Lee (@Derek_Lee27) October 22, 2024

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks is 7:15 PM PT at Honda Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.