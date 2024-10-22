Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #7: Thompson Gets Another Shot, Warsofsky Looking for Sharks Goalie To Step Up

Published

5 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

ANAHEIM — Jack Thompson will get another look.

The 22-year-old prospect, who slid in for veteran Matt Benning on Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche, impressed San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

“I thought he moved pucks really well. He tried to be hard defensively. He was engaged in the game. His puck decisions were good,” Warsofsky said. “I think he earned himself another chance tonight.”

This road trip is a big spot for Thompson, who had a solid training camp, to show that he belongs in an NHL line-up.

The Sharks are getting reinforcements in the shape (and size) of Shakir Mukhamadullin soon. The top prospect, who missed all of training camp with a lower-body injury, is starting his 2024-25 campaign with the San Jose Barracuda, starting Friday against the Henderson Silver Knights.

He’s going to be with the Sharks sooner than later, so the big club’s defensive room is about to get a bit crowded.

San Jose Sharks (0-4-2)

Mackenzie Blackwood will start.

“Both of them have been pretty solid,” Warsfosky said of Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek.

However, neither has distinguished himself. Blackwood has an .875 Save % and Vanecek has an .888.

“They would probably tell you the same thing, right?” Warsofsky intimated. “They want to help our team win hockey games, and there’s a competition between the two of them.”

Warsofsky did confirm that William Eklund “will go up” in the line-up, likely with Mikael Granlund and Tyler Toffoli.

Warsofsky also confirmed that Will Smith will center Barclay Goodrow and Luke Kunin, that Klim Kostin will take Carl Grundstrom’s spot on the fourth line.

Givani Smith and Benning will not draw back in.

The San Jose Sharks had an optional morning skate in Anaheim, so based on clues from Warsofsky’s AM availability, lines should look like this:

Eklund-Granlund-Toffoli
Gushchin-Wennberg-Zetterlund
Kunin-W. Smith- Goodrow
Kostin-Sturm-Dellandrea

Walman-Ceci
Ferraro-Rutta
Thrun-Thompson

Anaheim Ducks (2-2-1)

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks is 7:15 PM PT at Honda Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Related Topics:
5 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RenoDave

Much better looking lines – Gushin on the second line where he belongs

1
Reply
Sheng Peng

Keep in mind, just projected. Warsofsky doesn’t love telling us every line. But can piece it together with context clues and fact that Sharks played reasonably well last game

1
Reply
SJShorky

Goalies have been put on notice by Askarov dominating the AHL so far. That Cuda team getting Bords and Shakir now too might make for some double digit blowouts.

2
Reply
Rothgar

Johnny Mac better put together the BBC line: Bords-Bystedt-Cardsy. I foresee good things with this trio. Definite GaG ability. Do it JMac!

Muhk will get his legs back for a few games in the A, then up to the Sharks to hopefully rid us of Rutta or Mario, either one as both have been terrible.

1
Reply
Anthony

Tbh, the way he’s been playing and taking penalties I feel Rutta should be on thin ice

3
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta