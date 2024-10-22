San Jose Sharks
What’s One Important Thing That Will Smith Is Doing Well? (+)
What’s Will Smith doing…well?
That might seem counterintuitive, just looking at counting stats.
Smith doesn’t have any points through five games played.
But it’s not as simple as those numbers.
Let’s look deeper.
What’s one thing that the 2023 fourth-overall pick has done well…and what’s one thing that the top San Jose Sharks prospect can get better at?
Let’s turn to SPORTLOGiQ stats, NHL scouts, Ryan Warsofsky and Mike Grier, and video to answer both questions.
