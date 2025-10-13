San Jose Sharks
Misa Will Make NHL Debut on Tuesday
Michael Misa will make his NHL debut against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Misa, the No. 2 pick of the 2025 Draft, was sat out for the first two games of the San Jose Sharks’ season.
The 18-year-old center was between Philipp Kurashev and Ty Dellandrea at practice on Monday.
Interesting new #SJSharks lines at practice, Misa to make his NHL debut?
Eklund-Celebrini-Toffoli
Skinner-Wennberg-Smith
Kurashev-Misa-Dellandrea
Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves-Graf
Ferraro-Orlov
Leddy-Liljegren
Dickinson-Klingberg
Mukhamadullin-Desharnais
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 13, 2025
Misa said that his parents, Frank and Sandra, will be on hand at SAP Center, as will his older brother Luke, a 2024 Calgary Flames’ fifth-round pick and Penn State forward.
So what’s Misa learned from the suites, watching the San Jose Sharks play so far?
Misa says he’s concentrated on fellow pivots like Macklin Celebrini and company: “Picking up habits they have defensively as centers. Just the little habits that they do throughout the ice, the smart plays they make rather than try to force stuff.”
Warsofsky has a simpler message for his top prospect.
“Go enjoy it. Have fun. You only get one NHL [debut],” the San Jose Sharks head coach said. “He looked good in practice today too. You can see a little extra jump in him. Embrace it. We’ll coach the mistakes. Go play like your head’s on fire.”
Buddy Sam Dickinson, who just made his NHL debut on Saturday, had the same advice: “Enjoy as much of it as you can.”
Graf as the scratch to get Misa in is such a joke. Warsovsky sucks. I posted once last year that people should keep in mind hockey coach tenures, and that when the Sharks are ready to start getting good, his clock will probably have run out and somebody else will be in charge. But I also thought maybe this guy had a longer lasting, more modern approach and could be a long term piece. No way. He mentions frequently in interviews that people are soft these days and you have to be careful how you get messages across, which obviously… Read more »
Who would he have scratched? The 4th line has been quite effective and, in theory, he could scratch Reaves for Graf.
Can’t keep Graf and Dellandrea around Misa as they both don’t have enough offensive capability.
You could have scratched Skinner as he’s been soft but he has the benefit of tenure in the league and adds scoring.
I don’t get your angle on RW. He’s a good coach and you can see the team playing hard for him.
Reaves is not an 82-game guy regardless of whether he’s been cool so far. Goodrow is terrible. And if you need him in to kill penalties, you need Graf to do that even more.
You take one of them out and play Dellandrea on the fourth line.
There are 5 young forwards relatively close to breaking into this lineup, and I’m not even including Haltunnen or Cardwell. Juggling all these fringe guys is probably just an annoy for Warso more than anything. Maybe these kids can practice their PK to give the team more options.
Having said that, Graf probably doesn’t sit because he’s actually good on the PK, same reason Goodrow presumably draws in nearly every night
And you think pulling Reeves is strong coaching? You want the message to the rest of the players to be “play well, score a goal, win a fight, and your reward will be to be pulled from the lineup”??? Please explain to us how this is the proper message for the team…
No wrong message to the young players. Reeves is 38 and knows what he is here for, His “role” is not impactful against Carolina. Heavy teams like Vegas and Anaheim teams yes. Even if he scores and wins a fight in the prior game. Graf should be in. Reeves or Goodrow should sit.
That’s a great way to put it. You may very well be correct. I’ll be interested to see if that’s the case tomorrow. It’s a conundrum getting Misa in the lineup for sure. I wouldn’t want to split Graf & Delly since they’ve been together on the PK so much and seem to be working well.
I agree about Reaves, but he scored and won a decision in the fight he had so you don’t pull him for that. That doesn’t send the right message. I agree with Goodrow, but if Graf is on the fringes of the lineup there’s likely something we haven’t seen, that the coaches have, that is drawing him out. Goodrow, like it or not, gets the benefit of the doubt given his “stature” if you will. Dellandrea hasn’t earned 4th line minutes. Not at all. He’s been super consistent this year through 2-games. I hear what you’re saying but the 4th… Read more »
Reaves playing is matchup dependent. His play should not be based on the results of the last game. As has been said below by Rothgar, there is nothing good about Reaves being in the lineup against Carolina. The Sharks’ fourth line is going to have their heads spinning.
I’m willing to let it play out first. Many were certain Reaves should have been waived. I think he’s been a useful piece they 2 games.
Goodrow has not been terrible though. He looks noticeably faster and he wins his battle, PKs… young guys will always get pulled first unless there is a significant reason to pull the veteran. Vets always get a longer leash especially if they have a track record of good play. Do we even know for sure Graff is scratched?
I do not agree Goodrow has not been terrible. Dellandrea has been pretty decent, actually. Reaves has his place. Even Liljegren, I will admit has been fine.
Not Goodrow. I think he’s looked like shit.
Ok. Well I disagree for his role.
I think this is a temporary problem… The 3rd and 4th lines have been pretty good early on and scratching Goodrow is tough when he’s capable on the PK (but nowhere else)… In a couple months we might have Lund and Ostapchuk ready to displace Dellandrea and Goodrow and they will leave no doubt night in and night out. Reaves had a goal and beat up the Ducks’ biggest goon the other night. Dellandrea has played well. Skinner has two goals. I don’t love sitting Graf either, but there is real competition and it’s not so cut and dried that… Read more »
I disagree. The teams needs him now and he’s adaptable once the young guys start playing like pros.
Canes are a fast, skilled team that shoots ALOT. So what does the brilliant Warso do? Why he scratches one of the fastest, most skilled defensive forwards (Graf) for Reaves. Canes have zero face-punchers, are not a heavy team like FV or Ana. so Reaves value is quite limited over what Graf brings. If you are preaching line chemistry for the 4th line but breaking up Will-Mack, that’s quite a bag of mixed messages, and to be honest horsesh*t. Not playing Mukh is another puzzler. Leddy, Klinger & even Orlov haven’t played up to their contracted worth. If you’re getting… Read more »
Agree with all you said about Reeves. But (IMO), what Warso has been preaching is “earn it” and the mixed message would be to pull him from the lineup three games into the season after how he played on Saturday. These things work themselves out eventually (Reeves won’t likely play as well for too long)…
I don’t know how their coach communicates with the players after practice and in the locker room but I’ve had coaches who, if someone was coming out for someone else to come in, they often would make it clear the reasons why if the player coming out was playing well. Not all coaches would explain why someone gets scratched of course if that player was not doing his job, but if he was looking for a better matchup, I’ve had a few coaches that would explain that. If this coach is doing his job and has a good rapport with… Read more »
Glad he’s getting in, and that’s so great that his family will be there. There have been so many comments on places like Twitter and Reddit (and sometimes here) that have blown the roster choices in these early games way way out of of proportion. It’s actually getting kind of tiring. The truth is, by the end of the year, Misa, Dickinson, Mukhamadullin, Graf are all probably going to get 60-70+ games and have plenty of time to develop and learn. Glad Misa is getting in, I’ll be bummed if Graf is the one who sits, I still want Cardwell… Read more »
It’s a reactionary society.
Would love to see a Cardwell call up.
Who does he displace? I think we have to assume Goodrow probably sticks until Warso can put together 8-10 competent PKers
Exactly. It’s game 3. I hope guys aren’t crying every game when someone sits. Coach has won at every level. He knows his team and he has multiple other coaches with experience advising too.
Like others have said, I don’t think taking out one of your top 2 pk forwards is the right decision. Its the easy move to bench the young guy.
Did Graf make any major mistakes in the last game? I don’t remember any.
The coach has 20-30 games this season to get wins and get the right people in the lineup – Goodrow, Leddy, Reaves (on some nights) aren’t them. Is Muk injured?
well, I just gonna underreact to this news and the possibility that Graf is the one who sits. Thought personally, I think Graf would be a good fit in the top 6, where his smarts can compliment the talent. I’m with matthias893. Its game 3 and Warsofsky is exploring his roster. There’s a lot to sort through and it’ll take a while to do it. Players who merit getting in a lot of games will get in a lot of games this season. Graf will be one of those. That said, I’d hope Warsofsky puts young players (Dickinson, Misa, any… Read more »