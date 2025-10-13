Misa Will Make NHL Debut on Tuesday

Michael Misa will make his NHL debut against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Misa, the No. 2 pick of the 2025 Draft, was sat out for the first two games of the San Jose Sharks’ season.

The 18-year-old center was between Philipp Kurashev and Ty Dellandrea at practice on Monday.

Interesting new #SJSharks lines at practice, Misa to make his NHL debut? Eklund-Celebrini-Toffoli

Skinner-Wennberg-Smith

Kurashev-Misa-Dellandrea

Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves-Graf Ferraro-Orlov

Leddy-Liljegren

Dickinson-Klingberg

Mukhamadullin-Desharnais — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 13, 2025

Misa said that his parents, Frank and Sandra, will be on hand at SAP Center, as will his older brother Luke, a 2024 Calgary Flames’ fifth-round pick and Penn State forward.

So what’s Misa learned from the suites, watching the San Jose Sharks play so far?

Misa says he’s concentrated on fellow pivots like Macklin Celebrini and company: “Picking up habits they have defensively as centers. Just the little habits that they do throughout the ice, the smart plays they make rather than try to force stuff.”

Warsofsky has a simpler message for his top prospect.

“Go enjoy it. Have fun. You only get one NHL [debut],” the San Jose Sharks head coach said. “He looked good in practice today too. You can see a little extra jump in him. Embrace it. We’ll coach the mistakes. Go play like your head’s on fire.”

Buddy Sam Dickinson, who just made his NHL debut on Saturday, had the same advice: “Enjoy as much of it as you can.”