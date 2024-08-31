Scout Talks Ceiling of Young Sharks Like Eklund, Mukhamadullin & More

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith aren’t the only youngsters that the San Jose Sharks are building around.

Last year, a number of Sharks, 25 and under, took on larger roles on the rebuilding squad.

William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund starred, while Henry Thrun won media-voted Sharks’ Rookie of the Year.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, Thomas Bordeleau, Danil Gushchin, and Klim Kostin also showed promise.

An NHL scout, not with the San Jose Sharks, shared his thoughts on these players’ performances last season, and what he’s looking for from them next year.

William Eklund

It was an up-and-down first full season for the 2021 San Jose Sharks’ No. 7 pick, but it ended on a high.

The 5-foot-11 winger put up six goals and nine assists in his last 14 games, hopefully, a sign of things to come for him.

“I felt like he really came into his own,” the scout said of Eklund’s season. “You could really see the player he was going to become, and the skill-set and everything.”

What’s Eklund’s next step?