Thomas Speer High on Yaroslav Askarov’s Potential, Swagger (+)

Thomas Speer thinks Yaroslav Askarov has all the tools, physical and mental, to be an elite goaltender.

“He’s got those million-dollar legs and hips,” the San Jose Sharks goaltending coach told San Jose Hockey Now in an exclusive interview. “The confidence that he has, the high compete, his raw ability to read the play and stop pucks. He’s a very gifted kid.”

Speer spoke on what Askarov has to improve, his thoughts on the new Sharks’ acquisition’s maturity, how he’ll help the top goaltending prospect channel his emotions positively at all times, why Speer thinks Askarov could be good for the game, and how Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek took the Askarov trade.