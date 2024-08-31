SJHN Daily: Remenda Going Back to TV Full-Time, Sharks’ National TV Schedule Released

If you want to watch Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith make their NHL debuts, it’s time to purchase ESPN+.

With TNT and ESPN announcing their 2024-25 NHL broadcast schedules, it was revealed the San Jose Sharks will not feature on TNT, play three times on ESPN, and be streamed three times exclusively on ESPN+, including their season opener hosting the St. Louis Blues.

That also could be Celebrini and Smith’s NHL debuts.

The Sharks will air on ESPN against the Los Angeles Kings twice on Oct. 29 and March 30 and the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 3o. The Sharks will also stream exclusively on ESPN+ on Mar. 11 against the Nashville Predators and on Apr. 3 against the Edmonton Oilers.

US National TV Games for 2024/25 season, by team • 59 exclusive games on TNT Networks • 100 games exclusive across multiple ESPN Networks:

– 19 on ABC

– 29 on ESPN

– 2 on ESPN2

– 75 on ESPN+ 📺 ESPN: https://t.co/PAFVHegJ6L

📺 TNT: https://t.co/iSfW8vQLAS pic.twitter.com/Yw41yBaqjj — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) August 29, 2024

Click here for ESPN’s full NHL broadcast schedule.

