San Jose Sharks
Sharks Practice: New Lines, Dellandrea Injury, Celebrini Update
SALT LAKE CITY — The San Jose Sharks are trying to stay positive.
It’s not easy, 0-7-2, the first team in NHL history to lose nine-straight games in back-to-back seasons.
But what choice do the Sharks have?
They can drown themselves in negativity, and not come up until April, when the season ends — or spend the next 73 games fighting.
“I don’t see this group rolling over anytime soon,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said resolutely, after practice on Sunday.
To that end, Sunday’s practice was both hard and fun. There appeared to be an emphasis on clean breakouts and puck battles. But there was also a team just trying to stay a team and get away from pervasive negativity.
“We got to get back to enjoying the game of hockey, enjoying coming to the rink. Find the joy in the game and competing and doing things aggressively,” Warsofsky said. “We can live with mistakes. Because right now, we get back on our heels too much.”
“It was just a good, competitive practice. Guys were trying to get back to having some fun,” Mario Ferraro said. “Obviously, we dealt with a lot here early on, but it was some better vibes today. That’s what we need moving forward, right? It’s only one thing we can do is try and keep on getting better.”
No doubt, the San Jose Sharks had joy on Sunday, be it through a spirited practice, William Eklund and Jake Walman getting into a play-fight, Mackenzie Blackwood jokingly tossing his stick into the stands to stop the guys from arguing about a scrimmage result, and a round table locker room conversation about the cost of buying a helicopter.
Let’s see if that translates into freer and better play on Monday against Utah Hockey Club.
Here’s how the San Jose Sharks lined up in practice — there will be some changes against Utah.
Eklund-Granlund-Toffoli
Gushchin-Wennberg-Zetterlund
Goodrow-W. Smith-Kunin
G. Smith-Sturm-Grundstrom
Walman-Ceci
Ferraro-Rutta
Thrun-Benning
Ty Dellandrea will not play on Monday, he’s out with a day-to-day upper-body injury.
It looks like Will Smith is a go tomorrow, and also, Danil Gushchin is right back out there on the top-six.
Warsofsky said that the plan is for Benning to slide in for Jack Thompson.
It looks like Givani Smith will come in for Dellandrea, leaving Klim Kostin the odd man out.
Warsofsky did note that practice lines aren’t set in stone.
He also shared a quick update on Macklin Celebrini, who’s skating at home: “Progressing, still week-to-week.”
Warsofsky confirmed that Celebrini’s recovery is going well and that there have been no setbacks.
Last Monday, GM Mike Grier said that the San Jose Sharks would provide an update on Celebrini in two weeks, on Nov. 4.
But first things first: A win in Utah?
I mean the first instinct is “bag skate!” but honestly, this approach I think is better as long as the focus is on intensity and a working hard. We’ve all had jobs where you’re grinding away and miserable and ones where you’re working just as hard but with friends in a better atmosphere and it’s such a difference. This is a team with a lot of turnover, if they can gel as a team and have fun while actually improving then that’s the way to set a culture. It just has to translate to actual games.
Totally agree. They’re capable of playing good fundamental hockey and competing hard. These beginnings of games are signs of a team not yet sure of itself and resulting split-second-late decisions all adding up. They have to start feeling together
Everyone in here (shorky😂) attacked me because I questioned the way Warsofsky was running practice and that I thought they were gripping their sticks too tight thanks Sheng for the the insight.
you must be new. This isn’t his first “fun” practice. Like anyone buys you have some “insight”. Go back to watching “Murder She Wrote”. 🤣
Was liking what I saw in Thompson. Hope he gets more reps.
Agreed. Hope Rutta gets scratched next so Thompson can get back in.
What the heck is up wth the Celbrini injury? “Progressing and we’ll get an update on Nov 4”? This sounds like a major injury that is going to take a while to heal properly. If so, we-re gonna need some scoring help up front. Call somebody up or make a trade. The Sharks cannot stand pat with a repeat of last year’s failure theater.
Seems like a strained ligament. Typically anywhere from 4-12 weeks depending on how bad. They said hip so hopefully not a sports hernia. Those don’t seem to heal very well without surgery.