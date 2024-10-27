San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: What’s Next for ‘Embarrassing’ Team?
LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks are setting the wrong kind of history…again.
The 0-7-2 Sharks lost their ninth-straight to start this season, a 7-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
They’re the first team in NHL history to start back-to-back seasons with nine straight losses.
“It’s embarrassing,” Warsofsky said. “Truly embarrassing.”
Last year’s Sharks started 0-10-1.
Game 10 and 11 is where San Jose really lost the plot last season, dropping back-to-back 10-spots, 10-1 versus the Vancouver Canucks, then 10-2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Game 10 for the Sharks this year is Monday in Utah.
“Tomorrow is a new day. We’re going to get back at it. We’re going to find ways to improve, and we’re going to get our first win in Utah,” alternate captain Mario Ferraro said defiantly.
The San Jose locker room, understandably so, keeps saying that they don’t want to talk about last season. But they’re now joined in infamy with last season’s Sharks.
They want to change the conversation — and good news, they’ve got 73 games to change it. Or bad news, there’s 73 games left to go this year.
After the game, Ferraro spoke about playing against Tomas Hertl for the first time.
Warsofsky addressed dropping Danil Gushchin to the fourth line.
Also, Vitek Vanecek discussed his gaffe that led to William Karlsson’s back-breaking goal.
Mario Ferraro
Ferraro, on how this season’s poor San Jose Sharks’ start compares to past seasons’:
I don’t know. That’s hard to talk about right now. Obviously, it’s been a tough start for us. I don’t want to talk about last year. Last year is in the past, last couple years, whatever. This a new year.
Ferraro, on seeing Tomas Hertl on the other side:
He’s a talented player, like I said to you earlier this morning, he’s meant a lot to me and my career. He’s had that effect on a lot of guys. So I’m happy he’s doing well. He obviously had a good game tonight, and I hope he continues to do well this season. He deserves it.
Ferraro, on where San Jose Sharks go from here:
Tomorrow is a new day. We’re going to get back at it. We’re going to find ways to improve, and we’re going to get our first win in Utah.
Ryan Warsofsky
Warsofsky, on the Golden Knights tonight:
They’re a big team. They move with pucks quickly, obviously fast team, it’s a skilled team. We just didn’t do a good-enough job, stopping the puck up so we could get numbers around it. That’s probably the biggest thing.
Warsofsky, on if dropping Danil Gushchin to the fourth line was more performance or just to change things up:
Little bit of both. Goosh has gotta be more competitive on pucks, he’s gotta be noticeable with and without the puck on his stick. And then obviously, we weren’t generating much, so we had to move some guys around.
Warsofsky, on where the San Jose Sharks are emotionally right now:
I don’t think anyone’s happy by any means. There’s a lot of emotion in that locker room, frustration, anger, it’s tough right now.
Warsofsky, on San Jose Sharks being the first team in NHL history to start back-to-back seasons with nine straight losses:
It’s embarrassing. Truly embarrassing.
Vitek Vanecek
Vanecek, on where the San Jose Sharks are emotionally:
We have to forget about the things and then just play hockey and then not be scared to play and then just do the right things.
Vanecek, on the William Karlsson goal:
I gotta have that. He just chipped it, and then the puck rolled a little bit back, and then bounced back. It’s absolutely my fault. I have to be a better there.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
The problem is they’re gripping the stick too tight now, and Warsofskys ass is puckered even tighter because he has no experience. They’re trying to climb a sh## rope, and the tighter they squeeze the farther they slide – Jim Lahey
Theres never a bad time to quote trailer park boys.
Dumb comment.
Eh, I’m a sucker for trailer park boys deep quotes.
Shorky can’t even appreciate a good Mr Layhe shitism in a crisis like this?
No idea what that is but you attributed it to Wario so it seemed like another chicken little panic comment. Whatever…🤷♂️
Everyone is fine l. Team is great coach is great. Rebuild awesome! This is ELITE nhl coaching and all part of the plan. Lull every team to sleeping in you and then boom undefeated rest of the season!
lol! You’re an idiot. Shame on your teachers for passing you along without you being able to demonstrate the bare minimum of reading comprehension. ;P
Time to fire Warsofsky. He has no idea what he’s doing. This is last years Sharks, and guess what, he was a coach on last years team.
ok, this is the dumbest shit I’ve read today. Congratulations.👏👏🤡
Here’s an idea for Warso, get your team to NOT give up multiple goals within the first 5 minutes of a game. Last few games by the 15:00 mark of the 1st period, Sharks are already down 0-2.
Every team in the NHL now knows, jump the Sharks early & you can coast the rest of the game, easy 2 points.
These are your plushy Sharks all soft & squishy.
(down vote all you want, does change the FACT this is a historically BAD team)
The ghost of Martin Jones!
does *not*
Another dumb comment.
Opposing team playbook: Start full tilt, score a couple of goals, go for a beer.
It’s painful to watch.
All I saw, was a team in gold that played with skill and a game plan and a team in teal that skated around sloppy with no clue at all. Maybe an actual coach with no connection to this team and years of experience. We actually have some veterans with plenty of experience to avoid being this putrid. Pinning our hopes on a 19 year old to return from the IR is very sad.
Where do you want to find said winning coach who wants to work for SJ? Hold Torts family hostage if he doesn’t take the job or what?
Yet another dumb comment. Good grief, you guys should start a club.🤣
It’s not sad, it’s how the uphill trajectory of almost every rebuild begins. Bad teams draft elite players. It’s tough to win when those players are hurt. Also he’s 18.
Sh## trees produce sh## apples keep Mac away from this sh## storm and keep that little baby Jesus away in a manger with the cuda sheltered from this Shitnami
How ignorant and short sighted that you don’t think he would make a difference.
Valiant effort but reason is outnumbered here today. The chicken little have over run the farm today.
It’s time to get Smith to the AHL. This isn’t because he is part of the problem, it’s so we can preserve his development. This guy is a genuine talent and needs to be developing his game to play with the best. Surrounding him with frustrated veterans skating 14 different directions is not helping him grow. He needs to be on the top line of the ‘Cuda setting up his wings with creative plays and crisp passes instead of skating, waiting for a pass and hoping he doesn’t cause the next goal against.
Not how development works.
It seems like the right time to send W. Smith and Gushchin down to the farm and bring up Graff. Also it is time to waive Givani Smith.
It’s frustrating and it sucks but this is who we are at this point. It’s a rebuild and the pressure of not winning yet. We have played 3-home games. Only one team with a below 500 record which was Chicago and they’re in last place with Bedard. We’ve played the top 3-teams in each western conference division. No celebrini. No top line D pairing, no true top forward line and have been basically the worst team in the league the last 2-years. The ice will break. once it does and the pressure is released they will play better than last… Read more »
yup, pretty much. But Eff the Yankees. Actually Eff baseball. 😜what a dull “sport”.🤣
This is what elite NHL coaching looks like boys. Everyone is blind. SJ hockey now never censors anything and is the epitome of free speech. We have elite level talent and are just trying to lull opponents to sleep in order to pounce when the time is right and go undefeated the rest of the season. This is ELITE level coaching I repeat!
😀 Hey if this helps you thru the season by all means do it up.
You’re an idiot