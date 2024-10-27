Sharks Locker Room: What’s Next for ‘Embarrassing’ Team?

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks are setting the wrong kind of history…again.

The 0-7-2 Sharks lost their ninth-straight to start this season, a 7-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

They’re the first team in NHL history to start back-to-back seasons with nine straight losses.

“It’s embarrassing,” Warsofsky said. “Truly embarrassing.”

Last year’s Sharks started 0-10-1.

Game 10 and 11 is where San Jose really lost the plot last season, dropping back-to-back 10-spots, 10-1 versus the Vancouver Canucks, then 10-2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Game 10 for the Sharks this year is Monday in Utah.

“Tomorrow is a new day. We’re going to get back at it. We’re going to find ways to improve, and we’re going to get our first win in Utah,” alternate captain Mario Ferraro said defiantly.

The San Jose locker room, understandably so, keeps saying that they don’t want to talk about last season. But they’re now joined in infamy with last season’s Sharks.

They want to change the conversation — and good news, they’ve got 73 games to change it. Or bad news, there’s 73 games left to go this year.

After the game, Ferraro spoke about playing against Tomas Hertl for the first time.

Warsofsky addressed dropping Danil Gushchin to the fourth line.

Also, Vitek Vanecek discussed his gaffe that led to William Karlsson’s back-breaking goal.

Mario Ferraro

Ferraro, on how this season’s poor San Jose Sharks’ start compares to past seasons’:

I don’t know. That’s hard to talk about right now. Obviously, it’s been a tough start for us. I don’t want to talk about last year. Last year is in the past, last couple years, whatever. This a new year.

Ferraro, on seeing Tomas Hertl on the other side:

He’s a talented player, like I said to you earlier this morning, he’s meant a lot to me and my career. He’s had that effect on a lot of guys. So I’m happy he’s doing well. He obviously had a good game tonight, and I hope he continues to do well this season. He deserves it.

Ferraro, on where San Jose Sharks go from here:

Tomorrow is a new day. We’re going to get back at it. We’re going to find ways to improve, and we’re going to get our first win in Utah.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on the Golden Knights tonight:

They’re a big team. They move with pucks quickly, obviously fast team, it’s a skilled team. We just didn’t do a good-enough job, stopping the puck up so we could get numbers around it. That’s probably the biggest thing.

Warsofsky, on if dropping Danil Gushchin to the fourth line was more performance or just to change things up:

Little bit of both. Goosh has gotta be more competitive on pucks, he’s gotta be noticeable with and without the puck on his stick. And then obviously, we weren’t generating much, so we had to move some guys around.

Warsofsky, on where the San Jose Sharks are emotionally right now:

I don’t think anyone’s happy by any means. There’s a lot of emotion in that locker room, frustration, anger, it’s tough right now.

Warsofsky, on San Jose Sharks being the first team in NHL history to start back-to-back seasons with nine straight losses:

It’s embarrassing. Truly embarrassing.

Vitek Vanecek

Vanecek, on where the San Jose Sharks are emotionally:

We have to forget about the things and then just play hockey and then not be scared to play and then just do the right things.

Vanecek, on the William Karlsson goal:

I gotta have that. He just chipped it, and then the puck rolled a little bit back, and then bounced back. It’s absolutely my fault. I have to be a better there.