San Jose Sharks
Ferraro Believes: ‘We’re going to go & win a hockey game’ in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Mario Ferraro has seen a lot of losing.
But through it all, he’s kept a winning attitude.
“We’re going to get our first win in Utah,” Ferraro declared on Saturday night, after the San Jose Sharks got pasted 7-3 by the Vegas Golden Knights.
This appeared to be no small “guarantee”: The Sharks are 0-7-2, and they’re the first team in NHL history to start back-to-back seasons with nine-straight losses.
Did Ferraro really mean to guarantee victory?
“What did you want me to say, that we’re gonna go in and lose? No, we’re going in winning. I believe in that. That’s what we’re gonna to do tomorrow,” Ferraro said defiantly on Sunday, on the eve of the San Jose Sharks’ first-ever game against Utah Hockey Club. “Maybe you don’t believe it. Maybe people watching don’t believe it, and that’s fine. We don’t care about that.”
The alternate captain doubled down: “We don’t care what the outside world is thinking. We know what they’re thinking. We’re going to go and win a hockey game tomorrow.”
San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky loved Ferraro’s attitude: “We need to believe that we can win before we actually win. We need some belief in there that we can get the job done. I think that’s a good mindset to have. I don’t think it’s bulletin board material. It’s we got to take care of ourselves.”
So maybe it’s more belief than guarantee.
But does the rest of the team believe like Ferraro? Credit to the irrepressible defenseman, who’s been called the heartbeat of the team in past seasons, for putting himself out on the line with his comments.
Ferraro, 26, had the misfortune of debuting with the San Jose Sharks in 2019-20, when their prolonged window of contention was closing. In a different era, he could’ve easily been Brent Burns’s partner through Burns’s Norris Trophy-contending campaigns or an underappreciated stalwart like Justin Braun.
But instead, Ferraro was born a little too late: He and his Sharks have never seen the playoffs.
“The young man’s been through a lot in his NHL career. He’s lost a lot of hockey games, that takes a toll on you mentally. I don’t care what sport you play,” Warsofsky said. “He’s wearing a letter, and he’s trying to grow as a leader. He’s trying to grow as a player. He’s in a tough spot, so I feel for him. He shows up everyday with a smile on his face, and he’s working. He’s in great condition. He gives everything he got, he cares.”
There’s no doubt about that: Ferraro is a winner. He’s just never done it, at least in the NHL. Hopefully, he’ll get to do it with the San Jose Sharks, and soon.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I believe too! I mean, up until now they either keep their opponent to only a few goals OR score more than one. Eventually they’re bound to put it together and do both in one game, right?
Yes. Their underlying numbers are so much better than last season. They deserved at least a couple wins by now. They’re not going 0-80-2.
hopefully not 0-64-18 either or however the math works out at their current run rate. 😀
I sure hope you are right for tonight. It will feel so good for the players, and the fan base, to win.
Hope the boys get it done in Utah so they can celebrate with a couple near beers, but if not at least the state is home to plenty of deep canyons into which we can hurl our hopes and dreams.
Ferraro is a winner? The team has declined every year he’s played! Come on Sheng!
I absolutely think so. Putting team results entirely on the shoulders of a perhaps at-best No. 4 defenseman in the NHL is no way to judge if a guy’s a winner, a guy you want in your room.
#4/#5 d-man by skill but #1 in heart!
For real though, at this level, in general, they can all skate well, shoot well, etc. (or learn it).
It’s the competitiveness that can’t be taught, and Ferraro has all of it.
Love it
Sheng, any reason why the Sharks went from their original white helmets to now teal helmets on their “evolve” road kits?
It was nice for them to switch back to the white helmets for just the Vegas game. I personally prefer the look with the white helmets.
You may be the only one who prefers the white. Everything I’ve heard reported and everyone I’ve talked to has called out the road kit with teal helmets as maybe the best looking in the league. That’s from mostly non sharks fans.
I actually know but can’t say yet haha. It’s a, I think, hilarious reason. Maybe in the future.
I’ll definitely look out for that thank you
Poll question:
My fantasy football team is 2-6.
So I’m putting it out there. When do the Sharks have more wins than my FF team?
It could be as early as this week, but I’m going with the Jumbo retirement game on November 23. After all, my team will win a few more games, too. Probably. Possibly. Maybe.
“Ferraro is a winner. He’s just never done it…” OOOF, Sheng. OOOF!
Um way to cut out the rest of the sentence? It’s the cold truth. But it’s worth noting that Mario really brought a winning attitude to his USHL and NCAA teams, I did a story on that years ago.
Gerard Gallant seemed to really like Mario at The World’s tournament as well.. he was on the ice All the dam time for Gallant/Canada