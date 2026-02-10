How Are Teams Trying To Defend Celebrini? (+)

The book to stop Macklin Celebrini isn’t much different than how you (try) to stop Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon.

That’s how good that Celebrini has been in his sophomore season.

At the Olympic break, Celebrini is fourth in the NHL with 81 points, behind McDavid, MacKinnon, and Nikita Kucherov.

So how does Celebrini keep producing? Especially on a San Jose Sharks squad where he’s far and away the No. 1 threat?

We’ll get to that in a second: First, how do teams try to defend Celebrini?